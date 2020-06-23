Why spend money at a beauty center if you can learn to shave at home? We teach you how to prepare your own homemade wax, quick to apply and with totally natural ingredients. We only ask for your patience and effort, in a matter of minutes you will be ready!

Shaving at home It is a good option for those people who do not want to spend money and time in a beauty center. The good thing about this homemade method is that you can do it at any time of the day, you can do it alone with the help of a friend, at a lower cost, a preparation with natural ingredients and that you can store in a jar in the pantry.

In this opportunity, we will show you 3 ways to make wax at home: refined sugar and lemon, with honey or passion fruit. To avoid irritation and pain after hair removal, apply a little talc before hair removal as it prevents the wax from sticking too much to the skin, and only remains on the hair. Also, check that the wax does not produce an allergic reaction in you 24 hours before hair removal, especially if it is the first time you use it.

How to wax at home in a simple and natural way.

1. Sugar and lemon

Ingredients

4 cups of white refined sugar; 150 mL of pure lemon juice; 3 tablespoons of water

Preparation method

Place sugar and tablespoons of water in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir the mixture and add the lemon juice little by little until the sugar begins to melt. The wax will be ready once it gets a caramel-colored appearance, without getting very runny. The amount of lemon juice that must be added to the mixture will depend on the humidity of the air or the heat of the environment, so it is important to add it little by little and check the consistency of the wax. If you put a lot of juice it is possible that the wax is very liquid and, on the contrary, if you put a little juice the caramel can be very thick, making it difficult to use the wax. To find out if the wax is in the right spot, you should put 1 teaspoon of the wax on a plate and wait for it to cool down. Then check with your index finger and thumb (tweezers) if the wax is stretched enough, this means it is at the right point. In case it still doesn’t stretch enough, continue to stir it over low heat for a few more minutes until it reaches the correct point. Once this is ready, the wax should be left to rest for a few minutes in order to package it. When it cools it will solidify, so whenever you want to use it you can microwave it.

2. Sugar and honey

Ingredients

2 cups of refined sugar; 1 coffee tablespoon of honey; 150 ml of pure lemon juice; 1 tablespoon of water

Preparation method

The preparation of this wax is similar to that of the previous one, being recommended to add the water in a container over low heat the sugar and the honey, and mix until the sugar begins to melt. Then gradually add the lemon juice to it, continuing to stir the mixture. When the wax can stretch, it means it is ready. Before using it, it is important to let it cool down a bit to avoid burning the skin.

3. Sugar and passion fruit

Ingredients

2 cups strained passion fruit juice; 4 cups of refined sugar.

Preparation method

Place the sugar in a bowl over low heat and move it until it begins to melt. Then add the passion fruit juice little by little while continuing to move the sugar. Keep moving until it boils and takes a desired consistency. Then let it cool down a bit before using it. 3 ways to prepare homemade: sugar with lemon, with honey or with passion fruit.

To shave with the sugar and lemon wax at home, apply a thin layer of the warm wax in the direction in which the hair comes out using a spatula or a palette, and then place the waxing paper and then remove to the side contrary to hair growth.