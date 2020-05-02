© Provided by Agencia EFE

Lima, May 1 . .- Three Venezuelan citizens died this Friday in the north of the Lima region after being run over while trying to return to their country on foot, reported the diplomatic representation of Ambassador Carlos Scull, representative in Peru of opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

“We express our condolences for the death of three compatriots in the accident that occurred on the Pan-American highway in Barranca, Peru, who were walking back to Venezuela,” he detailed in a message posted on Twitter.

He added that “currently there are (another) 5 wounded”, in the Barranca hospital, a coastal town located 175 kilometers north of Lima, to which he assured that “support” will be given.

Scull had previously indicated on his personal Twitter account that two of his compatriots had died in the accident and that a representative of the Council of Venezuelan Residents in Peru was in the Barranca hospital following the situation of the wounded.

WOUNDED IN SERIOUS CONDITION

The newspaper Perú 21 detailed that the accident occurred at 0500 hours this Friday (10.00 GMT) “when the victims were resting with a group of compatriots on the highway (Panamericana Norte) in the Paramonga district, in Barranca.”

In this regard, the director of the Barranca Hospital, Enzo Espinoza, reported that the condition of the wounded “is delicate” and they are assisted by health personnel who were called urgently, as care is reduced by the holiday on May 1.

The station Radio Exitosa added that the travelers “were hit by a tanker truck” whose driver fled and that the wounded were taken to the hospital by ambulances from the mobile emergency care service (SAMU) and volunteer firefighters.

TRAVELERS ON FOOT

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peru has reported in recent weeks numerous groups of people who have started marches on foot, mostly from Lima, to different regions of the country due to the order of immobilization and the impediment of movement of vehicles.

In addition to hundreds of Peruvians seeking to reach their localities of origin, Venezuelans have also been reported to have started the march to the north of Peru to try to go to Ecuador and Colombia until they reach their country, despite the fact that all borders remain closed.

The Venezuelan community, which gathers around 900,000 people in the country, is among the most vulnerable in the face of the pandemic and the economic restrictions that Peru faces, which is why on April 1 Foreign Minister Gustavo Meza-Cuadra announced that they would be assisted by a economic fund created by international organizations such as the United Nations and the European Union.

Scull, whose diplomatic representation is recognized by Peru, explained shortly before to Efe that the main problems faced by his compatriots were the payment of rent and the purchase of food.

The Guaidó ambassador remarked that almost 90% of Venezuelans in Peru remain informal and face “a critical situation”, so they kept in touch with the Peruvian authorities to obtain international support.

