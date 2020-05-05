Taking out insurance can get you out of trouble in an emergency situation. For example, there are some major medical expenses that would save a person who falls ill with COVID-19 thousands of pesos, as they would likely require hospitalization, medications, and specialized care. However, there are other insurances that you can purchase that usually come ‘accompanying’ some financial service, such as credits. Here we will tell you which are the most common. Read Do you sell insurance over the phone? Do not fall

According to Condusef, these insurances normally provide coverage for the bank or institution and for whoever hires them. Because of this, it is essential that you know how to make them effective if a situation arises that warrants it.

1.- Insurance associated with credit cards

Despite being one of the most widely used products, many credit card users do not know how they work and, what is worse, they do not know that they have insurance that “accompanies” their card.

An insurance associated with a card depends on the commercial line of the plastic, in addition to the characteristics of the owner.

Generally, some of these insurances are:

For trips, they generate bonuses and refunds between delays or cancellations in flights or in all means of transport.

Against accidents. The insurance usually covers the owner of the card and the spouse or children when there is a medical emergency, emergency assistance or early transfer to the country of origin, etc. However, you should verify the policy as not all cards include them.

Many of the cards have associated purchase protection insurance for any problem that may arise, for example a purchase that you have not made and appears in the account, but the condition is that the expense has occurred with the card to which it is policy linked.

If you want more information about the main features of credit cards, such as the general description, commissions, requirements, benefits, total annual cost (CAT), interest rates and insurance offered in the national market, see the “Site of Credit Cards ”, there you can make comparisons and select the one that suits you best.

2. Insurance purchased at automatic teller machines (ATM)

There are many banks or institutions that offer you insurance when you go to an ATM to make a withdrawal or deposit.

One of the most offered is theft insurance, and generally you are charged to the card with which you are doing the operation.

What you pay for this insurance can change depending on the bank, however these are the most common benefits that they can give you. Although the cost of said insurance varies, depending on each institution, some of the benefits when contracting it are the following:

Coverage from 6 thousand to 20 thousand pesos for theft.

Coverage for the next 8 hours up to 24 hours after using the ATM.

Refund within 3-5 business days.

An insurance is a contract by which the insurance company is obliged by means of a premium (insurance price) to pay you or your beneficiaries, when one of the events described in advance in the policy occurs.

3. Insurance associated with personal and / or payroll credit

If at any time you do not have cash and request a loan of these two types, it will be helpful if you have insurance to resolve any unforeseen event that prevents you from covering your payments, such as a life or unemployment insurance.

Remember that insurance is not an expense, it is a necessity so that a sudden situation does not harm your personal finances.

What should you do when a service has linked insurance?

If you are a user of financial services, you must be careful when choosing a product. Don’t forget this:

Check if the product you want has linked insurance and know what it is.

Check what your real needs are and choose the product that best suits them.

Do not sign anything before comparing different offers of the desired financial product or service.

Take enough time to analyze the conditions, costs and characteristics of the products and associated insurance they offer you.

If you do not understand something, ask and clarify your doubts, specifically, pay attention to the fine print.

Do not forget that you can consult the Condusef for a broader orientation.

