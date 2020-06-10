Exactly 100 days after the last fixture was played, Premier League football will return on June 17.

Players have had time to rest and recover from injury with plenty still at stake regarding European spots and relegation.

Here are three Tottenham players with a post-lockdown point to prove.

Tanguy Ndombélé

The excitement was palpable when Tanguy Ndombélé signed for Tottenham last summer.

The French midfielder had his pick of clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid all supposedly interested in his services.

But it was to north London he ventured with Mauricio Pochettino looking to go again after their Champions League final disappointment.

It certainly hasn’t worked out like that.

Ndombélé has endured a tough first 12 months at Spurs, disrupted by injuries and the appointment of José Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician has made it very clear that he expects better of Ndombélé.

The restart is huge for him.

Give it there

Dele Alli was in a funk under Mauricio Pochettino and looked a shadow of the player that burst on to the scene in 2015.

Gareth Southgate saw the way Alli was playing and dropped him from the England side, whilst many in the media were questioning whether he was ever going to produced those match-winning moments we became accustomed to.

In Mourinho’s first month in charge however, the old Alli was back.

The 24-year-old scored three goals and laid on three assists in the Portuguese tactician’s opening four games.

Alli has regressed slightly since then, scoring just three more Premier League goals but now is the time for the attacker to let off the shackles and reform his previously brilliant partnership with a now-fit Harry Kane.

Serge Aurier

Despite no football, it’s been quite the few months for Serge Aurier.

The flamboyant right-back was caught three – yes, three – times breaking the UK’s lockdown rules, on each occasion issuing an apology for his behavior.

Prior to the pandemic, Aurier had actually wrestled his way back into the Tottenham starting XI and it seemed as if the club were ready to offer him a contract extension.

Now though, who knows?

Is the Frenchman worth all these indiscretions? Only brilliant performances during the restart will change peoples’ minds.