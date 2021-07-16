3 top Netflix executives fired for complaining about the company over a chat



The firing is suspected to have had more to do with the way executives communicated their complaints.

Netflix fired three top executives who worked on its movie marketing team for complaining via private messages about the chat service called Slack. The executive complaints were about the way the company is being conducted.

The three executives represented half of Netflix’s staff at that level. The executives reportedly criticized their direct boss, Jonathan Helfgot, who is the company’s vice president of marketing for original films.

It should be noted that according to reports from Business Insider, Helfgot did not want to fire the executives, but was pressured by his own bosses and eventually had to.

Netflix is ​​known for promoting a corporate culture where there is great transparency about company operations, so the company expects there to be a lot of feedback from its workers.

A company whistleblower, whose identity remained secret, said the problem was most likely not the fact that employees complained about their boss’s leadership, but rather had more to do with the way they communicated their complaints.

It should be remembered that the workers made the comments in a Slack chat thinking it was private, but in the end it turned out that other people could access it. So another Netflix employee saw the conversations, which the executives had had for months, and decided to report them.

Another problem they found is that the three executives not only complained about Jonathan Helfgot, but also about Netflix’s chief marketing officer, Bozoma Saint John, whom many at the company consider a rising star. In other words, it is an element that has greatly benefited the company, mainly because of its connections with famous personalities, such as the Obamas or Anna Wintour.

It should be noted that Bozoma Saint John is an African American woman who is known primarily for speaking out for and fighting for women of color., which have been underrepresented at the executive levels of large companies.

