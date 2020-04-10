Tighten the SAT to the 15 consortiums that owe millions, reports La Jornada.

REFORM

Covid-19 suspected; they register pneumonia

In the absence of protocols and tests, they establish an “atypical” infection. Resident doctors protest to the Mexican Social Security Institute by not reporting as coronavirus

THE DAY

Tighten the Tax Administration Service to the 15 consortiums that owe millions

The goal is to reach a settlement and avoid a legal dispute

MILLENNIUM

The current crisis will be three times worse than in 2008, warns the International Monetary Fund

Russia and OPEC plan to stop producing 10 million barrels a day to stabilize prices, but Mexico is opposed to cutting 400 thousand and delays the agreement

EXCÉLSIOR

Coronavirus reaches rural areas

Given the increase in the number of cases of community transmission, the pandemic was no longer exclusive to urban areas, state government reports indicate.