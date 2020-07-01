Although WWE has many producers and behind-the-scenes staff, most of the segments and matches on RAW, SmackDown, and other regular WWE shows must be approved by Vince McMahon first.

Whether he’s changing the scripts anytime soon or giving superstars guidance on the direction of their characters, the WWE President has always had a hands-on approach when it comes to his onscreen product.

On some occasions, Vince McMahon has even taken the unusual step of making a makeshift appearance on one of his own shows, leaving fans guessing whether the segment was scripted or not.

In this article, let’s take a look at three times Vince McMahon interrupted a WWE show, as well as twice he wanted but decided not to.

Vince McMahon interrupted the Royal Rumble

One of the most controversial Royal Rumble finals of all time came in 2005 when John Cena and Batista accidentally stepped over the top rope and touched the ground at the same time. Originally “The Animal” was supposed to win the fight, so the failed ending left everyone in a state of confusion.

Vince McMahon took it upon himself to march into the ring to inform the referees that the match should be restarted. This allowed Batista to eliminate Cena and face Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21, but the drama Royal Rumble did not end there.

Unfortunately for Vince McMahon, his appearance resulted in him breaking his quads while running fast and trying to get under the bottom rope from outside the ring.

As Edge recalled in the previous Inside The Ropes video, the rest of the Superstars in the WWE locker room were told to clear the hall to let the wounded Vince McMahon pass.

Edge added that Vince McMahon refused to let anyone help him as he walked through the hallway and his limousine, which took him to a hospital.

Vince wanted to interrupt ‘This Is Your Life’

The Rock and Mankind’s ‘This Is Your Life’ segment in September 1999 is among the most viewed segments in WWE RAW history, but it has emerged in recent years that Vince McMahon did not like it so much that he considered walking to the ring to stop him.

The comedy segment, which scored 8.4, saw Mankind introduce several people from The Rock’s past, including a school teacher and a high school girlfriend.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio in 2019, Dave Meltzer recalled a story that Mick Foley told about Vince McMahon at one of his live shows.

“He [Vince McMahon] I hated him so much, because so much time passed, he almost burst into the ring on live television and stopped the segment. In fact, they had to convince him not to do that. “

Vince McMahon told both Superstars how much he hated the segment when they returned to backstage. However, after watching television ratings the next day, he was forced to admit that they did a good job.

Rhyno vs Tajiri’s fight

If you regularly read articles about Vince McMahon and the real-life stories behind the WWE fights, chances are good that you’ve heard of the 2003 live event between Rhyno and Tajiri.

The fight came at a time when Vince McMahon had made the unusual decision to host live WWE events from the backstage area, something that usually leaves producers.

Before the fight, Vince McMahon insisted to Rhyno that he couldn’t afford to make mistakes against Tajiri, while a producer told the United States champion to try to further anger the crowd if they started chanting “Bored ! ” Anytime.

When the songs of “boring!” They started, Rhyno followed the advice they gave him and started to put Tajiri in a submission movement. But, as he would discover, it turned out to be a bad decision, as Vince McMahon himself walked into the ring and ordered both Superstars to go back.

Rhyno said on Talk Is Jericho in 2020 that he received double pay for that show, presumably because Vince McMahon felt bad about not allowing the fight to end.

Vince McMahon interrupted Shane McMahon vs Kurt Angle

Vince McMahon was so enraged by the fight between Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon in King of the Ring 2001 that, according to Shane, the WWE president almost came out to stop the fight three times.

Angle was originally supposed to do a Shane suplex through a glass panel next to the entrance ramp. However, WWE used the wrong type of glass and it didn’t break on the first suplex, meaning Shane landed headfirst on the concrete floor.

Moments later, the two men attempted the dangerous stunt again, this time with Angle applying a suplex to Shane through the glass before launching him through another glass panel from the other side of the set.

Shane recalled on The Steve Austin Show that Vince McMahon threatened to end the fight, while also thinking that Shane ignored his order to stop the fight after receiving information from referee Mike Chioda.

Angle suffered a tailbone fracture early in the heads-up, and ended up winning the 26-minute Street Fight, which has become one of the most brutal fights in WWE history.

Vince McMahon interrupted the SmackDown recordings in Liverpool

In November 2014 Vince McMahon was so impressed with the Liverpool crowd during the WWE European tour that he did a rude promo with them after the first segment of the night.

The segment saw babyface Chris Jericho engage in a war of words with members of The Authority, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, in an edition of their talk show “Highlight Reel.”

Unfortunately, on this particular night, the three star experiences struggled to get a huge reaction from the Liverpool crowd, prompting Vince McMahon to make a makeshift appearance and insult the entire city.

Have fun here tonight, Liverpool. Liverpool … what kind of name is Liverpool? Liverpool sounds like an old man’s skin disease, doesn’t it? Liverpool; something like Ebola, it just creeps up on you. Come and have fun here tonight, damn it.

As usual, this episode of SmackDown in the UK was filmed, so the footage from Vince McMahon’s promotion never aired.

