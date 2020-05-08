During the early hours of this Friday, the term “New York Times” was among the first trends in social networks, after an article was published by the US media, warning that the Mexican authorities are not reporting figures about the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

From time to time, the note published by the journalist Azam Ahmed, indicates that according to a study carried out by the media, the number of deaths in Mexico would be three times greater than reported so far.

The latest figures delivered

During the afternoon conference on Thursday, the authorities of the Ministry of Health indicated that the country had the registration of 2 thousand 961 deaths by Covid-19 as well as from 29 thousand 616 cases of confirmed infections of coronavirus.

These figures have grown rapidly if we consider that until this Wednesday, they had been confirmed 27,634 infections and 2,704 deaths from coronavirus in Mexico.

In this context, it is important to mention that, according to government projections, between May 6 and 8 the maximum peak of the epidemic would be lived in the country, in which the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths from this virus.

According to the New York Times publication, these figures would be three times below what is really happening in the country, which would translate into a problem of important dimensions in the efforts to protect the health of Mexicans and revive the economy in the nation.

What was said by The New York Times

The article in question states in a textual way “the Mexican government does not report hundreds, possibly thousands, of deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico City, ignoring the anguished officials who have counted in the capital more than three times the number of deaths that the government publicly acknowledges, according to officials and confidential information reviewed by The New York Times. “

In numbers, the media highlights that the federal and Mexico City authorities have underestimated the true scope and impact of the coronavirus on the health of Mexicans.

“Mexico City officials have tabulated more than 2,500 deaths from the virus and serious respiratory illnesses that doctors suspect are related to COVID-19, data reviewed by the Times show. However, the federal government reports about 700 deaths in the area that includes Mexico City and the surrounding municipalities.

Nationwide, the federal government has reported fewer than 3,000 confirmed virus deaths, in addition to nearly 250 suspected to be related, in a country of more than 120 million people. But experts say Mexico only has a minimal overview of the true scale of the epidemic because it is testing very few people.

Alone 0.4 people out of a thousand in Mexico they are tested for the virus, by far the lowest proportion among the dozens of nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which average about 23 tests per thousand people, ”the publication points out.

Figures found, problems for the economy

According to those published by The New York Times, that is why the Mexican authorities can assure that the country has not been as affected by the pandemic as in other parts of the world, with an estimate of total deaths provided by Hugo López. -Gatell, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, which stands at just 6,000 people.

However, the government did not respond to questions about the deaths in Mexico City. Over the course of three weeks, he also denied repeated requests by the Times to identify all deaths related to respiratory diseases since January, claiming that the data was incomplete, “the outlet said.

The reality is that this type of discrepancy in the figures surrounding the epidemic in the country has a direct effect on the revival of the economy.

Without the desire to minimize the impacts in terms of health, putting on the table an apparent omission of deaths and infections, the climate of uncertainty increases, which has limited the correct reactivation of activities in many markets and that, in the country, could further curb consumption. The fear would be in the possible of a second outbreak of the virus.

Until the closing of this note, no government authority has issued a position to what was said by The New York Times.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299