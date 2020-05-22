So far, 3 thousand 023 solidary credits have been granted to the word to domestic workers and independent workers

This Thursday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

The general director of the Social Security Institute reported the progress in credits for domestic workers and independent workers.

So far, they have been awarded 3 thousand 023 credits, that is, 7 percent of the goal.

Screenshot

Robledo indicated that retirees and pensioners who have received a credit on pensions will receive a Grace period three months.

Screenshot

Solidarity credits through the Wellbeing Census

So far, resources have been dispersed for 317 thousand 645 credits. This is equivalent to 7 thousand 941 million pesos.

Screenshot

Infonavit

Carlos Martínez Velázquez, director of Infonavit, announced the results of the improvement credits.

He informed that in 2020 500 thousand credits will be delivered.

Screenshot

In May, until may 17th, 8 thousand 252 million pesos in credits.

Screenshot

In the technical unemployment support modality, Infonavit supports workers to reduce their monthly quotas, which range from 25 to 50 percent.

Screenshot

Martínez Velázquez explained that it is not a waiver but a deferral of payments without any penalty.

Fovissste

Gustavo Rodríguez López, executive member of the Fovissste, explained that this body maintains its mission of granting mortgage credits to beneficiaries for acquisition, repair and expansion of housing.

Screenshot

He clarified that the Total Annual Cost Average loans are the lowest on the market with 9.6 percent.

Screenshot

The portfolio of Fovissste is made up of 914 thousand 431 credits And of those, 65.3 percent originated less than 10 years ago.

Screenshot

With information from López-Dóriga Digital