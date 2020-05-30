Kawhi Leonard is the undisputed leader of the Clippers | Ezra Shaw / .
After signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George, the crew led by Doc Rivers has now achieved title candidate status. Although they have been hampered by injuries, they have also shown how great they can be when they are completely healthy.
Here are some things the Clippers need to work on once the season restarts.
Personal fouls are a vital aspect of game continuity. The Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but they currently rank in the top five for personal fouls. As a result, key players have trouble staying on the court and opponents make free throws more frequently.
Another aspect is the thefts of the ball. They rank 24th in the NBA in steals per game as a team. With great perimeter defenders like Leonard, George and Patrick Beverley, this ranking would be expected to be higher. If they can block teams and force turnovers, this leads to more transition opportunities and easy baskets.
The transition defense is another of the points to improve. The team often does not return on time in the fast exits of their rivals and end up allowing many baskets without opposition.
The team has the weapons to lift the championship, it is a matter of fine-tuning some details in the final stretch.