coronavirus it is the greatest challenge the world has faced since World War II and that things must change for it to recover. “data-reactid =” 32 “> The United Nations Secretary-General warned that the coronavirus crisis is the greatest challenge that the world has faced since World War II and that things must change for it to recover.

Antonio Guterres said that the world is facing a pandemic that threatens people from all countries and that it will bring a recession “that probably has no parallels in the recent past.”

There is also a risk that the combination of the disease and the economic impact derived from it will contribute to “greater instability, greater discontent and more conflicts,” said the highest UN authority during the presentation of a report on socio-economic impacts. of COVID-19.

Antonio Guterres said that the response to the coronavirus pandemic (.) must be “expanded”.

Plus

Guterres called for a much stronger and more effective global response against the coronavirus pandemic and the socioeconomic devastation it is causing.

He insisted that this will only be possible “if we all unite, we forget the game of politics and understand that what is at stake is humanity.”

Spain reported a new record figure of 864 deaths in one day, while total infections broke the barrier of 100,000 people, making it the third country to overcome this milestone behind the United States and Italy. “data-reactid =” 57 “> His warning came the same day as Spain reported a new record figure of 864 deaths in one day, while total infections broke the barrier of 100,000 people, making it the third country to overcome this milestone behind the United States and Italy.

death toll from coronavirus in the United States exceeded 3,500 people on Tuesday, thereby dwarfing China’s official count. “data-reactid =” 58 “> The US death toll from coronavirus, meanwhile, exceeded 3,500 people on Tuesday, thereby dwarfing the count. China official.

Very affected, Italy reported that the rate of infections seems to be on the way to stabilizing and that new cases could begin to decrease, but that the crisis is still a long way off.

Johns Hopkins University. “data-reactid =” 63 “> More than 800,000 people have been infected and more than 40,000 have died worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

described the coronavirus pandemic as a “humanitarian crisis” who is “attacking the very heart of societies” and specified three things that the world needs to do to recover. “data-reactid =” 64 “> Guterres described the coronavirus pandemic as a” humanitarian crisis “that is” attacking the heart same of the societies ”and he specified three things that the world needs to do to recover.

A coordinated health response

Guterres indicated that the response to the pandemic needs to be “broadened” in combination with movement restrictions.

He argued that it is “essential that developed countries immediately help those less developed to shore up their health systems” and stop the “nightmare” of a rapid spread of the disease that will cause millions of deaths.

Guterres added that he is “especially concerned about the African continent.”

He added that many countries are not respecting WHO’s instructions and that they are leaning to follow their own path to face the pandemic.

Children of migrant workers wait to receive food packages during the national confinement imposed in India (.).

Plus

Support for the vulnerable

Guterres said that while $ 5 trillion has been mobilized, most of the money comes from developed countries and is intended to mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic on the economies of those same countries.

“We are far from having a global package to help developing countries create the necessary conditions to contain the disease and address the dramatic consequences on their populations, to accompany people who lose their jobs, to small businesses that they continue to operate and run the risk of disappearing, those who live in the informal economy and who now have no chance of survival, “he said.

Read more

“There is still a need for massive support for developing countries.”

Guterres insisted that he should focus on those who, according to him, are the most affected by the crisis: women, the elderly, young people, low-wage workers, small and medium-sized companies, informal workers and vulnerable groups.

A different economy

Guterres believes that when the crisis ends, the world will have to “face an election” and argued that the recovery should lead to a “different economy.”

In calling for countries to better prepare for future crises, he said: “Everything we do during and after this crisis should focus on building more egalitarian, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient to pandemics, climate change and many other global challenges that we face. ”

Guterres added: “What the world needs is solidarity. In solidarity we can defeat the virus and build a better world. “