3 Things Every Cryptocurrency Trader Should Know About Derivatives Exchanges

In the past two years, futures contracts have become very popular with cryptocurrency traders and this became more apparent as the total open interest in derivatives doubled in three months.

A further test of its popularity came when futures turnover outperformed gold, which is a well-established market with a daily volume of $ 107 billion.

However, each exchange has its own order book, index calculation, leverage limits, and rules for cross and isolated margin. These differences may seem superficial at first, but they can make a big difference depending on the needs of traders.

Open interest

Open interest of aggregate futures (blue) and daily volume (black). Source: Bybt

As shown above, total aggregate futures open interest increased from $ 19 billion to $ 41 billion today in three months. Meanwhile, the daily traded volume has exceeded $ 120 billion, higher than the $ 107 billion for gold.

While Binance futures have the majority of this market, several competitors have relevant volumes and open interest, including FTX, Bybit, and OKEx. Some differences between exchanges are obvious, such as FTX charging perpetual contracts (reverse exchanges) every hour instead of the usual 8-hour window.

Open interest of BTC and ETH futures, USD. Source: Bybt

Notice how CME ranks third in Bitcoin (BTC) futures, despite offering exclusively monthly contracts. CME’s traditional derivatives markets are also notable for requiring a 60% margin deposit, although brokers can provide leverage for specific clients.

Stablecoin versus token margin contracts

As for crypto exchanges, most will allow up to 100x leverage. Tether (USDT) orders are generally denominated in terms of BTC. Meanwhile, reverse perpetual order books (with symbolic margin) are displayed in contracts, which can be worth $ 1 or $ 100 depending on the exchange.

BTC perpetual USDT futures order entry. Source: Bybit

The image above shows that the entry of Bybit USDT futures orders requires an amount denominated in BTC and the same procedure is carried out on Binance. On the other hand, OKEx and FTX offer users a simpler option that allows the customer to enter an amount of USDT, while automatically converting to BTC terms.

BTC perpetual USDT futures order entry. Source: OKEx

In addition to USDT-based contracts, OKEx offers a USDK pair. Similarly, Binance perpetual futures also offer a Binance USD (BUSD) book. Therefore, for those who are not willing to use Tether as collateral, there are other options available.

Variable financing rates

Some exchanges allow clients to use very high leverage and while this may not pose an overall risk as there are settlement engines and insurance funds for these situations, it will put pressure on the funding rate. Therefore, longs are generally penalized on those trades.

8 hour ETH futures funding rate. Source: Bybt

The chart above shows that Bybit and Binance typically show the highest funding rate, while OKEx consistently features the lowest. Traders should understand that there are no rules that dictate this and that the rate can vary between assets or momentarily leverage demand.

Even a 0.05% difference equates to 1% in additional costs per week, which means that it is essential to compare the financing rate from time to time, especially during bull markets when the rate tends to rise rapidly.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.