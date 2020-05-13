Personally, I always break a spear in favor of smartwatches, I find them extremely useful devices, which they have many uses for sports activity, but they can also make us not take out the mobile every ten minutes, saving battery and doing so that we can pay less attention to the mobile, but without missing anything, yes.

Therefore, today we are going to do three recommendations of smartwatches with prices below 40, 80 and 130 euros, They are ideal options to start in the world of smartwatches without giving up anything, and for a very competitive price, so, take a look!

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

It would be a sin to recommend a smartwatch – or perhaps it is more considered a smartband – for less than 40 euros that was not the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. It is the best you can buy right now if you want to spend little money, but have a good level of functionality.

This Mi Band 4 will record all your sports activity, notify you of notifications and with it you can control the multimedia playback of your mobile, and apart from its low price, it has the advantage that It will take up very little space on your wrist thanks to its elongated shape. Best if you are not a person who likes to wear watches.

Amazfit Verge Lite

If, on the contrary, you like to wear a watch, and you want it with the circular crown, this Amazfit Verge Lite, also from Xiaomi, is at a brutal price right now. It has the same functions as the Mi Band 4, But with a bigger screen in which notifications will be seen better, and that, thanks to this, you can interact in more ways, customizing icons and getting more out of your watchfaces.

Its battery lasts around 20 days, and its panel is AMOLED, so the colors are vibrant, and the blacks are pure, something that is quite good for a device that we wear on our wrist, since it is good that there is a lot of contrast when it comes to seeing the content even when we are in the sun.

Amazfit GTS

Finally, my choice has been the Amazfit GTS, it is the smartwatch that I wear every day on my wrist, and the truth is that I think it’s the best on the market for its price. A good, nice and cheap device that also has a great battery, a frameless design that I love, and a good number of functions that make it very worthwhile.

In addition, thanks to the community, there are a huge number of designs available –as in the other two previous devices– and the truth is that you have a choice. The screen is also AMOLED, And thanks to the resolution of this, the watch looks as if you were looking at the screen of a miniature mobile. Without a doubt, it seems to me the best you can buy for 120 euros.

