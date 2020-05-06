The simplicity of the WhatsApp application makes your domain something possible for all users. Knowing the essential tricks of WhatsApp, even those who have the most difficulties with technology can master the messaging platform of the moment. For everyone, for them and for those who do master WhatsApp, in this article we will explain three simple tricks to chat even faster.

We are talking about three issues that allow us to speed up the use of the messaging service, and which are especially Recommended for those older people who have difficulties using WhatsApp. Step by step, we explain how to use these three tricks that you can master in just seconds.

3 tricks to chat faster on WhatsApp

Create shortcuts to conversations

Saving time when using WhatsApp is possible if shortcuts to conversations allow you access a contact’s chat without having to enter the app. This is one of the most interesting WhatsApp functions and, in addition, it is very easy to use, as we will see below.

Shortcuts to WhatsApp conversations add a shortcut on the home screen of your mobile. You just have to click on them to access the chat in question, without having to open WhatsApp and search for the chat you want to chat about. Step by step, we explain how to create shortcuts to WhatsApp chats:

1st- Open WhatsApp and, within the Chats tab, select contact from which you want to create a shortcut by pressing for a few seconds on it.

2nd- Click on the three-dot button in the upper right corner.

3º- In the options menu that is displayed, select “Create shortcut”, The first option.

4º- In the small window that appears, you have two options to integrate the shortcut to the home screen. On the one hand, you can simply click on the “Add” button so that the shortcut is automatically placed on the screen. On the other hand, you can press and hold on the icon with the contact’s profile photo to be yourself who choose where from the home screen will be the shortcut. This way you will have created a shortcut to a WhatsApp conversation and avoid the step of opening the app to chat.

Highlight chats at the top

Another method for quicker access to the most important conversations for you is to highlight them at the top of the chat tab. In this way, even if you receive messages from other contacts, these chats they will stay featured above so you can easily find them.

WhatsApp allows chats to be highlighted since 2017, although perhaps it is still an unknown function for many users. If you are one of them, we explain how you can highlight conversations to post them at the top of the chat tab.

1st- Open WhatsApp and, within the chat tab, select the conversation you want to highlight pressing for a few seconds on it.

2nd- In the options menu that appears at the top, click on the pushpin button and the chat will be fixed at the top of the tab. In addition, on the right side you will see the pin icon to indicate that it is a featured chat. You can always unpin the conversation by tapping on it for several seconds and clicking the pushpin button again.

Mark messages as featured

The last trick to chat faster on WhatsApp is to mark your favorite messages as highlighted so they can be found without problems among the thousands of messages you accumulate on the platform. This is an especially useful function with which you can avoid the word search engine and go directly to the message you want to find.

Like the previous functions, highlighting messages on WhatsApp and accessing them afterwards is a simple process that you will master immediately. Step by step, this is what you have to do to save your favorite messages and access them quickly.

1st- Open WhatsApp and enter the conversation that contains the message you want to highlight.

2nd- Press and hold on that message to select it.

3º- Click on the star button from the top bar to mark that message as highlighted.

4º- Go back to the main WhatsApp screen and click on the vertical three-dot button in the upper right corner.

5th- In the options menu that is displayed, click on Featured Messages. This way you will access the menu in which all the messages that you are highlighting are accumulating, regardless of the conversation from which they come.

Whenever you receive an important message, mark it as highlighted to ensure that you will be able to find it easily in the future. If you want to remove it from such category, you just have to select it again and click on the star that will appear at the top.

As you can see, these three simple tricks for WhatsApp are focused on speeding up their use and thus being able to chat faster. Highlighting chats and messages and creating shortcuts to them are simple processes we can all learn to use even better the most popular messaging app.

