Motor oil is for a car like blood for a human body and is key for the car’s engine to have a long and full life.

Broadly speaking, diesel engine oil is composed in the same way as gasoline engines. Diesel engines are different from conventional gasoline engines, these engines have different components, have different technology and even oil is also different.

Oil runs a long way inside the car’s engine and its function is vitally important to the car. Changing the oil at the recommended times is important.

The engine elements are metallic and good lubrication is the key so that these metals do not wear out.

Without a doubt you have to be aware of the engine, so here we leave you 5 signs that tell you when to change the oil of a diesel engine-

1- Old and dirty lubricating oil

The lubricants of motor accumulate the impurities with which they are found during their journey, and deposit them in the oil filter. There they are accumulated.

When the oil filter is saturated with impurities, they return to the lubrication system, which puts its components at risk. The oil pump can be covered and burned. In addition, the free flow of lubricating oil can be obstructed, which would cause an increase in temperature.

To detect this signal you have to have a little oil between two fingers and feel it by rubbing them with each other, if it is dirty, you will feel a grainy texture.

2- Louder and vibrating motor

Failure to check and make oil changes in time causes other types of damage and vehicle malfunction. When the oil level is low or very dense, due to the amount of impurities, it will not cover all the spaces in the engine.

Metal-to-metal contact will generate noise and vibration, which will increase over time.

It is important that this signal is attended to immediately for the good of your engine.

3- smoke

Black smoke is not normal and is caused by low oil levels, very dirty oil, poor combustion, either due to excess fuel or lack of air, causing the expulsion of carbon monoxide through the exhaust pipe.

