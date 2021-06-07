3 series to see this weekend on Netflix, HBO and Apple TV + | Instagram

During this weekend we will recommend a total of 3 series that you can find on Netflix platforms, HBO Y Apple TV +So if you don’t know what else to see, keep reading so you don’t get bored.

As you may remember, with the weekend it is time to face the huge catalogs of the platforms to decide what to see.

And since we know that our time is valuable, we will give you some recommendations that will undoubtedly help you to assess how to make better use of our free time.

It should be noted that the three series that we bring you today are available on Netflix, HBO and Apple TV +.

3 recommended series to watch today, Sunday, June 6, 2021:

1

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV +)

Lisey Landon’s story begins two years after the death of her husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon.

A series of disturbing events will force her to confront memories of her marriage that she deliberately tried to erase from her memory.

two

Alias ​​Grace (Netflix)

Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon) came to Canada from Ireland in 1841 at the age of 14. At 16 she was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin), the housekeeper of the house where she worked as a maid.

Fifteen years later, while still serving his sentence, the psychologist Simon Jordan begins a series of sessions with her with the aim of reliving the events of the night of the crime that Grace claims not to remember.

3

Better Things (HBO)

Pamela Adlon produces, writes, directs, and stars in this story inspired by her life: a 50-year-old actress living in Los Angeles with three dependent daughters.

The day-to-day life of a woman who works, who is a mother, daughter, lover and who, whenever she can, simply finds space with a person who is not defined by her relationships with others.