3 SEGWAY vehicles that you can’t even imagine.

What a surprise I was when I was looking at my Instagram and I saw an advertisement for Segway Powersports with an image of a spectacular ATV. I had no idea that the electric scooter company had released an ATV!

Obviously I had to gossip, and my amazement reached even higher levels when I saw that they not only made ATVs, but also had a UTV and an SSV in their range. All with a very modern and robust look. I really liked what I saw so I did more research.

Well, it turns out that Segway is not only limited to scooters, in fact everything they do is very surprising. In his own words “Segway holds more than a thousand patents in vehicle design, health, self-balancing technologies, autonomous control and IOT / IOV technologies. Segway collaborates and supplies technology for world leading companies, such as Ford, Mustang, GM, Ferrari, SEAT, Intel, Google, Amazon and others. “

Surely someone already knew, but what a surprise! Anyway, let’s take a look at one of the three vehicles that Segway has in its catalog and that I wish I had in the garage. Today we will talk more in detail about the ATV called Snarler.

Segway Snarler

The first thing I’m going to highlight about the Segway ATV is its exterior design. It was the first thing that struck me a lot, because it made me feel that the ATV itself was of quality and this is very important, with its led lights, a very aggressive look and with a certain look to the Ironman mask, so that we let’s cheat. It has a winch, fenders up to half height in the front and fenders for the footrests, although by the look they have I would rather say that they are sliders.

As for the engine, it has a 567cc 4-stroke, it is not exactly the most powerful on the market since we can easily find in other brands displacement of 700 / 800cc. But in my opinion, and this is my humble opinion, a displacement of 500 on an ATV is more than enough for any offroad situation. It also has an electronic start and injection system as well as a double oil jet system for rapid piston cooling. On the other hand, it is very important to have 4×4 and differential locks, present in all Snarler models, and by the time we have put the wheel all the way in, a winch. And this also comes standard! So for my part, of course, very delighted with what I am seeing. We’ll see the price later …

Now, the Snarler comes with more little things that make it an option to fully consider. For example, power steering. In the past, the hardness in the direction could be solved by putting an enduro handlebar (wider) since ATVs usually have very narrow handlebars, but, and I speak from personal experience, those wide handlebars could cost you a severe pain in the kidneys. , so the power steering is certainly great news.

It also comes loaded with technology, if you have a Snarler, you can use the App. For example, you can remotely lock and unlock the ATV to avoid unwanted uses when you are not around to control who takes it, my father would have loved it ago a few years, thank goodness it didn’t exist. You can also manage engine and driving parameters remotely. It has automatic SOS call, we have been seeing this in cars for a few years now, more recently in motorcycles like the latest BMW R1200 and R1250, and now also in the Snarler. This seems very good to me, since we are not always accompanied and we well know that if an ATV overturns you in an accident we can have serious problems. Having the certainty that the mishap will be warned gives a lot of peace of mind.

We can also see in real time the vehicle parameters such as speed, revolutions per minute, power, EPS mode (electronic steering), partial km, cornering speed, etc. Endless modern and technological gadgets that really make a good pairing with an agricultural vehicle that is actually oriented to enjoyment. But there is one that I have left for last because it is the one that I found the most fun. I mean the group connection. With it, you can see where your friends are and where they have gone, this seems super interesting in the face of going on the road, that if, you will not be able to see the one who goes with an ATV or quad from another brand.