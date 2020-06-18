Every day, around the world, startups and most varied ventures give their initial kick. These are thousands of people who want to stop working for others, pursuing the dream of own company. However, beginnings may be more difficult than you think. And although there are no magic recipes that work, it is much easier to understand what mistakes can condemn you. That is why, in the next lines, we are going to talk about the reasons that do not let your venture succeed.

The first thing you have to keep in mind is that building a business is like building a house. It is important to have quality materials, of course. But also to follow a correct order of our actions. Rushing and trying to get to the roof before the structures are firm can cause the house to collapse. And you know, if it collapses, it will cost a lot of time and money to get it back again.

In this way, so that your business does not happen this, we recommend that you continue reading. We will try to analyze the most common reasons why a startup fails. This way you will have the possibility to identify if you are falling into one of these operational failures, and reverse it before it is too late.

Usual mistakes that will harm your venture

Focus on sales rather than product

Unquestionably, it is the most repeated mistake on the part of entrepreneurs who take their first steps. Let’s think a little about some of the most popular applications we use on our smartphones. Every time developers generate a new version, they make it available to a few users. They test it, return opinions, correct flaws and, just then, it is officially launched.

The same should happen with your products. Before trying to take it to the bulk of your potential audience, you have to waste a lot of time trying to improve as many aspects as possible. Especially since, in the initial stage, you are going to get returns from people close to you. And, consciously or unconsciously, they tend to be more generous. So find some strangers, but few, for testing. Seek to know what would improve your product or service. What is missing and what they miss.

And there is another simple explanation of why to follow those steps. If you invest too much in units because you plan too many quick sales, and then don’t get them, you will put business continuity at risk.

Search for new clients, leaving old ones aside

Many schools and current trends insist on the need to constantly seek new clients. But unless you are a master of balance, that will cause you to lose sight of those who already trust you. The idea that the more customers you get the more sales you will have is not false, but it is somewhat imprecise.

An under-exploited original customer base still has a lot to give if we focus on them. Maintaining a consumer costs several times less time and money than seeking to conquer a new one. So if, while you manage to get someone’s attention, you are leaving another person unhappy, you are at a loss.

Slowly increasing your customer base simultaneously loyalty to those who already choose you is the best way to grow in the market. In other words, although it is not bad that you intend to transform your product or service into an essential for new users, it is not unpleasant to have spent it on those who have already done so. That is a formula closer to success.

Treat employees as if they were disposable

Last but not least, it is not relevant: the company is in danger if you mistreat your employees. And by abuse we mean specifically that you make them feel that you can do without them at any time. That does not bode well for you.

New companies require a lot of time, effort and commitment to establish themselves. And this dedication does not only involve its owner, but each of the individuals that comprise it. If you can’t develop that feeling of family, of communion, you can be sure to fall out of favor.

In principle, we recommend that you carefully analyze the profiles that you are going to incorporate into your venture. If you are successful in choosing your employees and you see that their performance is adequate, it is less likely that you will become frustrated or mistreat them.

For example, if you are looking for an expert in product marketing, you should hire him when you really require his services, because nobody else can do what a specialist in this field does. In addition to your team, you should not force him to carry out tasks for which he was not hired.

Needless to say, good treatment goes beyond a decent salary and according to your sacrifice and talent. Worrying about your personal issues is not frowned upon. Give in on any of their claims, either.

This way you will avoid unjustified resignations that could leave your business reeling at the worst moment.

