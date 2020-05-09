You have several animated series for adults in your catalog. Some are more for adults than others, but the common denominator is that all of these they are irreverent and quite reflective as well as grotesque in many visual parts.

Bojack Horseman is the “cleanest” in this category, but it is hard with the development of its characters and the way in which it approaches a protagonist who sails between existentialism (yes, it is a humanism), nihilism and something as tangible as addictions and depression.

But others enter quite like Undone, Rick and Morty, Big Mouth, LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS not forgetting the classic ones like The Simpsons, Space Ghost, Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, Archer and more. And we are almost sure that in each one, we thought that nothing like it had been seen …

But you’d never have been as sure as with The Midnight Gospel, an eight-episode new animated Netflix series that will make you wonder all the time what the hell are you seeing.

The Midnight Gospel is by Duncan Trussell and Pendleton Ward with the participation of comedian Joe Wong. If something sounds like Adventure Time, you are correct. Ward is the creator of Finn and Jake, and this new series is a mash up (very strange) between Adventure Time and a podcast titled The Duncan Trussell Family Hour.

The Midnight Gospel stars a pink being named Clancy Gilroy. He is a content creator, specifically a spacecast or space podcast.

To have materials to present to his only follower, he travels to planets and interviews some of its inhabitants. As it does? Through a computer that invites you to different simulations perceived in a kind of vagina / machine.

So, Clancy goes to different planets like Mercuritaville, where orgies take place and there are many hippies. To enter these places, your computer creates avatars with physical qualities that adapt to the place … or they are simply different from their natural form.

What they read does not do justice to what you can actually see, as well as the value of The Midnight Gospel as a whole. And so, Here we tell you why it is worth taking a look at it before it becomes a trend (although nobody understands him, really).

It’s like “watching” a (good) podcast

Making a podcast is today. If before the joke of becoming famous was to make short videos, now it is to make a podcast. There are thousands of such content on streaming platforms, but few are really worth it.

Comedians, influencers, journalists and even researchers have decided to make a podcast that emulates (in many cases) the I try to have natural conversations around a topic no matter what the purpose of it is: laugh, inform us, and even delve into a topic of interest.

But we insist. There are few good podcasts out there. And this is where this series comes in. In The Midnight Gospel, as we mentioned, the protagonist goes to other planets and conducts interviews. But not in the known format, but develops very interesting conversations that do not have a common thread.

Or maybe yes, just a couple: the existence of the human being and the place that he is supposed to occupy in this world. Clancy does spacecast and from the first episode you get an idea that in reality, it would be a podcast of a philosophical character developing the theme of addictions and dream experiences in the style of Aldous Huxley.

The Midnight Gospel is based on the actual podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour… but also plays with other formats such as Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee but with the opportunity not only to speak topics, but to visualize them in the form of metaphors.

The topics covered

If The Midnight Gospel is like an animated version of a podcast of long, non-stop conversations on a “deep” topic. We are not going to give you spoilers, but you should prepare for topics like death, meditation, drug legalization, forgiveness, resentment, mindfulness, love.

But before you think it is an animated series of lessons, you have to know that it is just the opposite. Clancy interviews a peculiar character from that world he visits, and based on an action, they begin to develop a conversation.

So CWhen a character “forgives” him for something, they talk about forgiveness, redemption, and the sense of community that is created by forgiving someone with support. “You can’t do it alone, Clancy.” And the interesting thing is the background, what happens behind.

“We don’t know when we are going to die, but what is certain is that we are going to die“Says one character. And then he reflects on how this idea, when understood, leads us to make better use of time and to forgive …

The animation

Clancy’s “dog” belly is a 2001-style psychedelic universe: A Space Odyssey. It has no beginning and it has no end. Clancy’s house is a youthful space for someone who can barely support himself or out of his home. And it’s pink.

Clancy Gilroy is pink and her limbs are round. Clancy and most of her spacecast guests are human, but they are not. And Clancy travels to worlds that are not parallel to Earth (And when Earth comes out in the series, he’s in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.)

Pendleton Ward, who has Adventure Time up his sleeve, worked in this series alongside a comedian. And it is impossible not to see the similarities in animation to its predecessor … in fact, we dare to say that It is an Adventure Time for adults, and not for everyone.

The animation looks awkward, but the narrative of the series could not allow for more sophisticated work. The burden of topics is very heavy, but it is complemented by the nonsense behind each question and each answer. A different animation, that looks “less awkward”, would have loaded the series in all its senses.

Take a look at The Midnight Gospel. Its first season of eight episodes is available on the Netflix catalog and here we leave the trailer for you to get an idea:

Watch on YouTube

