Buying a house, renting a commercial space or renting an apartment are not decisions that should be taken lightly, and for those in these situations, having the support and experience of a real estate consultant is simply necessary.

And it is that the investments at stake are not minor, so an error in any of the processes involved in buying or renting a real estate can translate into high expenses.

With this in mind, Jorge Letayf, director of marketing for RE / MAX Mexico, shares three fundamental reasons why you should hire a real estate consultant when renting or buying a property:

Promotion: Uploading photos of a property to real estate portals for sale or viewing them for purchase or rent is easy. The complex appears when the interested parties begin to contact to make an operation around these properties. « A professional real estate consultant has enough experience and tools to serve candidates as well as to follow up and profile the perfect client for your property, so avoid this big hassle, » according to the RE / MAX spokesperson.

Choose the correct price: « Imagine having to contact the houses for sale in the area where your property is located to know the price at which they are sold, and even then you would never have the real sale price since that is information that a real estate consultant has », Letayf refers, while pointing out that « either through the tools of his real estate office or based on his experience, he will be able to advise you on the correct price so that your property sells as quickly as possible. »

Contracts: The legal aspect in any of these precocious is fundamental. « You must make contracts, calculate taxes, appointments with the notary, notarize, etc. These are all activities that a Professional Advisor masters and will know how, with whom and at what time they should be carried out ”, concluded the RE / MAX executive.

