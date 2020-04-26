Apple has recently presented the new iPhone SE 2020, a terminal that, if it happens as it happened with the iPhone XR last year, will be one of the best sellers during this 2020, since together two factors that we are not used to seeing: iPhone and cheap. And this is something that many people are attracted to, especially if we consider that it is a device with the same processor that the iPhone 11 has.

This terminal has come out for a price of less than 500 euros, and this is one of its keys, but, Despite its price and its processor, it is not a perfect terminal. And today I am going to give you the 3 reasons why I would buy an Android for 500 euros before an iPhone SE 2020. And I repeat it in case there are confusions, these are my personal reasons.

The reasons why I would buy an Android for 500 euros before an iPhone SE

In 2020 I can’t go back to a 2017 design

The iPhone SE uses the same body as the iPhone 8, introduced in 2017 and when I see it, the only thing I can think of is that the 2016 Samsung Galaxy S7 had fewer frames than this device, and personally If not, I would buy a terminal with the body of the S7, which had a more optimized front, much less one with that of the iPhone 8.

It is simply a matter of taste, I have been using the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S for a few years as a personal mobile, and a lot of mobiles that have been presented have passed through my hands And that we have been analyzing here on Andro4all, and after having been able to try so many ways of optimizing the front, I assure you that I would not return to a device with these frameworks.

And this, I repeat, is not a question that has to do with Android or iOS, I would say the same of any small Android terminal and with that large number of frames. Unless, of course, I bought this mobile as a Palm Phone, to try to use my smartphone less, option that, then, would value very seriously. And this is not irony.

The case is that if you come from an iPhone 8 and want to update the hardware of your smartphone, it is the ideal option, since this terminal has a very powerful processor, a screen of the same size and resolution and a better sensor. However, it is not a terminal that suits my needs.

The iPhone SE 2020 is the most powerful for its price, but the power is not everything

This new iPhone SE from 2020 is a device that it has, a priori, the best performance for its price level, And it is thanks to the Apple A13 Bionic, the processor that the iPhone 11 has, which are right now the latest devices launched by the company, and which a mid-range Qualcomm cannot cope with.

This ensures several things, such as that the performance of the terminal is going to be very good or that It will receive a good number of updates throughout its useful life. But if I put this on a scale with other aspects that I value on a smartphone, I think it is still not worth it.

And it is that, in a smartphone I value other things besides the power, and despite the fact that I need a mobile phone that is left over in this aspect, I am not willing to give up autonomy for it, and this device has a battery of around 1,800 mAh. The A13 Bionic is a very efficient processor, and it must be said that iOS helps that. But I put my hand on the fire that the battery of this terminal would run out before the Galaxy S20 + that I am testing right now, with its 4,500 mAh.

But the battery is not the only thing that I would not want to give up for this device, but also I’d like to give up a telephoto and wide-angle camera, which I use a lot every time I have an opportunity with the terminals that I am analyzing. Not to mention the screen. Although good, let’s talk about the screen.

Living on a daily basis with a 4.7-inch mobile, is it possible?

I like Apple as a brand, and iPhones seem like good devices to me. But I cannot imagine an alternative reality in which I, for my use, would spend more or less 500 euros on a device with a 4.7-inch screen. Yes, it has been widely criticized for being an HD panel, but let’s be clear, iPhone retina displays, at least when handling the interface, do not usually lack a higher resolution. My main obstacle is size.

During these days I have been able to read how the iPhone SE 2020 was praised for being a small mobile, but it is of little use to me that the terminal is compact if I am losing screen. And by this I mean that if Apple opted not to recycle the components of its old mobiles, this terminal could have been a perfect device without frames, and in the same size, Maybe I could have gotten a 5.5 screen? 5.8 inches? There the thing will walk.

And this I say for devices such as, for example, the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is perhaps the closest thing in size to the Apple terminal and that puts 5.8 inches in practically the same size.

The fact is that after two years with a 5.99-inch mobile, a size that I consider compact, Couldn’t go back to 4.7 inches. And I am not saying this at random, but I have tried to use a 5-inch Redmi 4 Pro that I have at home to do some basic tasks for a while, and the screen size seems too small to do some things, such as edit photos, watch videos on YouTube or read. And honestly, I consider screen size an aspect that I have to feel comfortable with.

