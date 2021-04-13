3 reasons why BNB is skyrocketing

Compartir

Binance Coin, the native cryptocurrency of Binance Chain, has risen with a massive increase in transaction volume.

Binance Coin (BNB), the native cryptocurrency of Binance Chain and leading digital asset exchange Binance, is starting to approach Ether (ETH) in market capitalization.

As of Monday, BNB is valued at $ 87 billion at the price of just under $ 600. Ether’s valuation hovers around $ 246 billion, which is 2.8 times that of Binance Coin.

$ BNB Volume> $ BTC Volume. Congratulations @Binance @cz_binance pic.twitter.com/vLkdGBnnIt – Joe Grech (@JoeBGrech) April 12, 2021

BNB’s technical momentum has been so strong that it briefly surpassed the volume of the BTC / USDT pair on Binance.

This trend is significant because Tether (USDT) is the largest stablecoin in the global market, and the BTC / USDT pair is one of the most liquid trading pairs in crypto.

Why is Binance Coin rising so strongly?

Binance Coin has been on the rise due to three key reasons: a general spike in the popularity of Binance Smart Chain, strong technical momentum, and the gap between the BSC and Ethereum projects.

Binance Smart Chain transaction volume. Source: BSCScan.io

In recent weeks, the volume of transactions on Binance Smart Chain has tripled the volume of the Ethereum blockchain.

Particularly in Southeast Asia, the use of Binance Smart Chain has increased, according to Coin98, the largest venture capital firm in Vietnam that is building a DeFi ecosystem targeting Asia.

Considering that the price of BNB was much lower than that of Ether until the end of March, this discrepancy between BNB and ETH probably made BNB an attractive trade.

There is also a large gap in valuations between the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem and the Binance Smart Chain, which has been fueling a large part of the demand for BSC projects.

This has caused the value of BNB to rise rapidly in the last two weeks, while ETH has been relatively stable at just over $ 2,000.

A journalist covering crypto in China known as “Wu Blockchain” explained:

“BNB topped a staggering $ 600, but Ethereum fees fell to their lowest point in a month. Although BSC’s transaction volume is 3 times that of Ethereum, the two do not have a competitive relationship. BNB’s top 10 addresses are over 88% and Eth is 20%. The future of Ethereum depends on the update of EIP-1559 and 2.0. The only two things Binance needs to worry about are crackdowns by the government and hackers. “

Traders anticipate that BNB will undergo a more explosive rally for the foreseeable future if it breaks out against Bitcoin.

Kaleo, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader, said:

“The $ BNB breakout above this level in the $ BTC pair could lead to the kind of explosive momentum needed to really get close to $ 1,000.”

BSC / BTC 1-day price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com, Kaleo

Will the capital rotate again on Ethereum?

However, Kelvin Koh, the managing partner of Spartan Group, one of the largest DeFi-focused funds in Asia, said that for now, he expects equity to rotate again in Ethereum as BSC projects close to the valuation of equivalents. of ETH.

He stressed that there is a huge valuation gap between BSC and Ethereum projects. This gap could make BSC projects attractive to the market. He said: