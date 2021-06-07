3 reasons the Utah Jazz beat the Clippers

In this article we will be looking at 3 reasons why the team of Utah Jazz they could beat the Angels clippers in the series of Playoffs on the NBA.

1-Jazz has intense screen and roll action.

One of the reasons why Clippers They competed with the Mavs had to do with the success Dallas had in pick-and-roll action.

Clippers defenders, at times, got lazy to protect themselves or change. That defensive effort often left Luka Doncic getting one-on-one ideals or making plays for his teammates as he entered the paint. Doncic was especially successful in targeting Clippers center Ivica Zubac early in the series.

2-The Utah Jazz have more balance.

It’s no wonder at this point that Mavs player Luka Doncic was essentially alone against the Clippers. He had to create an overwhelming amount of offense for Dallas, with the team’s offensive rating plummeting nearly 30 points per 100 possessions when he was not on the court.

3-The Jazz have more Perimeter Attack.

Utah Jazz dominated the NBA in 3-point attempts and hits during the regular season, and also ranked fourth in 3-point percentage. This 3-point blitz was on full display against the Grizzlies.