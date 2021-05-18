3 reasons for its success

Huawei’s smartphone has managed to overcome the mess with Google, why does it continue to feel so popular?

Despite the problems that have made headlines in recent times, despite the fact that the relationship between Huawei and Google will never be the same again, there is a smartphone from the Chinese firm that is still tremendously popular. A device that seems capable of surviving any adversity. The Huawei P40 Lite.

Why does the Chinese mid-range continue to be the choice of so many users? Why have you weathered the notable drop in sales? These are 3 reasons why the Huawei smartphone continues to accumulate suitors.

A nice and safe design

The Huawei terminal comes with a 6.4-inch screen that occupies a large percentage of its front. We are not facing the most spectacular smartphone in the mid-range, but the absence of notch – something that competing devices still have – gives it a modern look.

If we add to this a back that reminds terminals like the iPhone 11 Pro or the most recent iPhone 12, a striking color palette and a few reflections, it is a rather striking device. It has been on the market for a while, but it has aged quite well precisely because of these details in its construction. Exposed in a traditional shop, it continues to attract the attention of many.

A solvent token

Huawei P40 LiteSpecificationsHuawei P40 LiteDimensions159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm

183 grams Screen 6.4 inch IPS Pixel Density Full HD + Processor Kirin 810 RAM 6 GB Operating System EMUI 10 based on Android 10 Storage 128 GB Battery 4,200 mAh with 40W fast charge CamerasRear: 48 MP (f / 1.8) + 8 MP ultra wide (f / 2.4) + 2 MP macro + 2 MOP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP (f / 2.0) Others Side fingerprint reader, NFC, USB Type-C

Under the body of this Huawei P40 Lite is the Kirin 810, a 7-nanometer eight-core processor that runs at a maximum speed of 2.27 GHz. It comes with a single version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, very interesting numbers for a terminal of this price.

Huawei’s smartphone also has 4 cameras on the rear, led by a 48 megapixel sensor. We do not forget its battery, which reaches 4,200 mAh with a fast charge of 40W. In addition, you can pay with it thanks to its NFC connectivity. As you can see, a token not negligible at all.

A renowned family

We have no doubts that both its design and the set of its specifications have played an important role in the success of this Huawei P40 Lite, but I think there is an even more important factor. Your name.

The P Lite family has been one of the most popular for years in countries like Spain. From the famous Huawei P8 Lite, each new edition has been among the most sold, also helped by the push of operators and traditional shops.

