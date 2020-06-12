LaLiga is officially back!

And ahead of their first game back, here are three Real Madrid players with a post-lockdown point to prove.

Gareth Bale

When you’ve helped your club win three Champions League titles and become one of the greatest foreign imports LaLiga has ever seen, you’d probably argue that Gareth Bale doesn’t have a point to prove at Real Madrid.

But, this is Real Madrid we’re talking about, and these fans booed Cristiano Ronaldo once upon a time.

The Welshman has been a constant source of frustration for the Blancos faithful over the past 18 months, forever languishing on the bench and putting noses out of joint by hitting the capital’s golf courses.

Having now got himself back fit after the break, it would be great to see the former Spurs man hit the ground running, really show the Santiago Bernabèu supporters his old tricks and sink a Birdie in the process.

Luka Jović

There doesn’t seem to be a lot going on in Luka Jović’s head at the moment.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker was issued with a caution as he flew from Madrid to Serbia despite being in the middle of Europe’s strictest lockdown.

The country’s president had to issue a formal warning to the footballer when he was then caught leaving his Sarajevo apartment and broke the social distancing rules.

The 24-year-old then returned from his homeland with a mysterious foot injury that has left him in a cast.

And to top it all off, the Blancos hierarchy have come down on the goalscorer like a tonne of bricks after he was again not adhering to social distancing rules, this time in the Spanish capital.

That’s just off the pitch.

On it, Jović has been nothing short of a total failure, struggling to raise his game after a big-money move last summer and netting just two goals in the process.

It’s going to take a lot to turn this ship around.

Eden Hazard

It’s been a frustrating first season at Real Madrid for Eden Hazard.

After his move to Spain finally came to fruition last summer, the Belgian attacker has struggled to really get a foot-hold in the side.

A series of niggling injuries curtailed the start to his season and then a terrible fibula fracture would have ended any other campaign.

But here we are, kicking things off again in June with Hazard having played a full part in Zinedine Zidane’s second pre-season.

Can Hazard form a partnership with Karim Benzema? Will he stay fit enough to have an impact over these intense next few weeks?

Let’s find out.