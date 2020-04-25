Keep your vehicle clean and protected from damage it may suffer with the passage of time and climate changes

The operation of the vehicle is undoubtedly very important, but you must also take care of the interior and exterior aesthetics of the car, a good appearance is always important and speaks highly of the person.

The exteriors of the car are always in contact with all kinds of dirt, dust, garbage, liquids, rain, animal waste and many other things to which the car is exposed. Keeping the exterior of the car clean and in good condition is essential in your personal presentation and is of utmost importance to make a good impression.

There are numerous car wash products on the market, so it can be difficult to know which is the best, but here we leave you 3 products that will help you leave your car impeccable when you wash it.

1.- Trinova Gold Standard

This premium product will help you completely remove dirt and grease from your car. Use it with your microfiber glove for a better result.

2.- Meguiars Ultimate Waterless Wash in Spray

This product will not only remove dirt from your car, it will also give it a protective coating against scratches. Due to its concentrated formula you will not need water when using it.

The advanced chemistry it contains is a highly lubricity, water-stain-free formula that, when used as directed, protects the surface from swirls and scratches as it gently cleanses.

3.- Mothers California Gold

This product offers a precise balance between powerful cleaning and demanding care. You can wash your car thoroughly, while protecting your wax. It is strong enough to wash dirt, insects, bird debris, flying pollutants, and other dirt, without removing wax or dulling paint

