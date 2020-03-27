A well-functioning and full car battery should record around 12.6 volts

Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

***

Do you know the importance of the battery in your car? This plays an essential role in the operation of a vehicle and is of utmost importance for the proper performance of any car.

The battery has many important functions in a car and most are related to the auto electrical system.

Batteries in new cars don’t last as long as we all think they will, factory-supplied batteries in many modern cars have a shorter than expected lifespan of just two to three years.

New vehicles have more electrical systems and more technology that needs electricity to function, this may be one of the factors why batteries do not last as long as you think.

Here we tell you five strange problems caused by a weak battery.

Ignition / Door locks / Windows / Accessories with a mind of its own

The trunk does not open until after several attempts.

A power button that responds inconsistently

Electric windows don’t work constantly.

Inconsistent stereo operation

On-off failure

a weak or dead battery can wreak havoc on many automatic start / stop systems.

The electric start system doesn’t necessarily stop your engine every time you stop your car, but a weak or dead battery can prevent the system from working.

If the battery is very weak it can even prevent the engine from starting.

Spontaneous alarm activation

A weak battery can cause the system within your car alarm to turn on at any time.

If your car alarm starts to trigger spontaneously and if you can confirm that the vehicle was not tampered with, a new battery might be the answer.

The gear lever does not change park

Some new cars have an electronic gear stick that works a bit like a joystick. This sends an electronic signal to a module in the transmission itself, which activates the gear of choice.

That is, if there is no electric current, the speed cannot be changed in order to advance.

Spontaneous illumination of multiple warning lights

This is one of the main signs of a weak battery, the sudden spontaneous illumination of multiple warning lights and warning messages on your instrument cluster, possibly accompanied by the lack of functionality of various systems, including cruise control, anti-lock brakes, traction control and more.

Battery check

To avoid battery failure leaving you on the street or having all these faults, checking the battery status is recommended is easy for a professional and you can even do it yourself if you have a multimeter, which is generally inexpensive.

A well-functioning and full car battery should record around 12.6 volts.

***

It may interest you:

.