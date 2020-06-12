At long last, LaLiga returned to our screens on Thursday night with a Gran Derbi from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Lucas Ocampos was the star of the show for Sevilla with a second half goal and assist to get his side up and running again.

Here is what we made of it…

Seville start strongest

On the evidence of one of the strangest Gran Derbi fixtures ever played, it is Sevilla who will be feeling much happier about things for the rest of the summer.

In almost every facet of the game, Julen Lopetegui’s men were better than their city rivals.

They looked fitter, were sharper in possession and with their movement, much stronger and more convincing in the tackle and seemed to have a greater desire for the occasion.

Ocampos came THIS close! 💥 Who will score the first #LaLigaSantander goal following the restart? El # ElGranDerbi pic.twitter.com/9OaOxpJKpz – LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 11, 2020

Exploiting the acres of room they often found in wide areas, Sevilla really could have had more goals from this one.

Betis were panicked on the ball and too quick to give it away, while their main men simply didn’t turn up and they lacked any kind of attacking edge or flair.

Lots of the players from Setien & # 039; s time at Betis still there, but the team looks completely different. Not that Rubi wants a totally new style, but the spark / creativity seems drained out of them. – Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) June 11, 2020

Nabil Fekir cut a frustrated figure plowing an extremely lonely furrow (reduced to pleading for free-kicks for non-existent fouls), while Sergio Canales was anonymous.

They’ll be hoping much better days are ahead.

Lahoz in the spotlight again

Referee Mateu Lahoz loves the limelight. Perhaps more than any other top official in the game today.

And it didn’t take him long, less than an hour in fact, to remind everyone that he is the main attraction.

A corner into the area was met by a header from Marc Bartra, who used Luuk de Jong for a literal leverage in his leap.

Mateu Lahoz has waited to give that penalty since March. – Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) June 11, 2020

But you’d be doing well to find even the most ardent Sevilla supporter who didn’t think that the official instantly awarding the penalty was more than a little harsh.

It is what he does though and for better or worse in a big game, we unfortunately always seem to be talking about his exploits.

So let’s cut that short and give brief but much merited praise to Ocampos for his own individual display which lit up the game for the better.

Lucas Ocampos ’last 5 La Liga games: ⚽️🅰️ vs. Spanish

⚽️ vs. Getafe

⚽️ vs. Osasuna

⚽️ vs. Atletico Madrid

⚽️🅰️ vs. Real Betis Outrageous productivity. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wX6VHYqqfy – Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 11, 2020

He was Sevilla’s main threat, took advantage of the soft penalty award to calmly fire his side ahead (in no-look fashion no less) and then seal the win with an outrageous back-heeled assist.

Monchi will be licking his lips at the prospect of how much money he’ll make when he decides to cash in on the Argentine.

An audiovisual mess

It had already been made clear prior to kick-off in this one that manufactured crowd noise would be experimented with.

During the game, it wasn’t too off-putting actually. More so beforehand, when the club pumped in fan noise over the PA.

The fake crowd noise at the Seville derby is weirdly fitting for this dystopian year. I can also imagine TV companies using augmented crowd noise when the fans return, adding bots alongside the voices of fans. – Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) June 11, 2020

The annoyance during the game was reserved for the monstrosity that was the stands of the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Seville covered up the empty seats of the bottom tier with an attempt at introducing a virtual crowd.

But as all of the images of it show, it was something of a disaster.

What have they filled the seats with, jamón ibérico? pic.twitter.com/eXvwxJQuVf – Sam Lee (@SamLee) June 11, 2020

Not only was it an eyesore but it actually proved a distraction from what was happening on the field.

But when you’ve waited this long for any kind of LaLiga action, we won’t grumble about it too much.