Manchester City comfortably beat Arsenal 3-0 in their first game back of the returning 2019/20 season.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Folden earned the three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here are our main takeaways from the Etihad stadium…

City make easy work of the Gunners

Of course, the title is almost certainly going to be Liverpool’s this season.

However, Manchester City still have a lot to play for now that the 2019/20 campaign has resumed.

Pep Guardiola’s sights will be firmly set on the holy grail of the Champions League which could be nicely complimented by the FA Cup.

City have played some brilliant stuff. But for Leno this would have been five or six. – James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 17, 2020

📊 | #ManCity have scored 3+ goals in six of their last seven games against Arsenal across all competitions: ✓ City 3-1 Arsenal

✓ Arsenal 0-3 City

✓ Arsenal 0-3 City

✘ Arsenal 0-2 City

✓ City 3-1 Arsenal

✓ Arsenal 0-3 City [@Squawka]pic.twitter.com/pAcWsCSirT – City Chief (@City_Chief) June 17, 2020

The remaining nine Premier League games will be about building up momentum for a stab at Europe’s elite competition when it resumes in August.

They got the ball rolling perfectly tonight.

City controlled the game like they do for the majority of the game and never really let Arsenal have a blink of hope of causing an upset, with David Luiz’s sending off at the start of the second-half helping proceedings.

Kevin De Bruyne reminded us all why we loved and missed this game so much, his passing at time was stunning.

Raheem Sterling looked lively and produced a stunning finish to give the hosts the lead.

The perfect way to dust off the cobwebs.

The Barclays is back

After 100 days without it, the Premier League returned and it did not disappoint.

With goal-line technology failing to work at Villa Park in the earlier kick-off and David Luiz putting on a masterclass, the Barclays was in the mood for being the best version of itself tonight.

Ok, playing without fans is going to take some getting used to.

The crowd noise and video fans behind the goals will enhance the situation for some but operate a hollow reminder of the scenario for others.

City’s decision to kit out the Etihad with tifos and banners added something to the aesthetics and will surely be replicated by the majority of clubs.

Of course it’s not perfect but this is all a means to an end and will have to ‘do’ for now.

Football is our greatest escapism and tonight we could indulge ourselves in VAR drama and David Luiz being David Luiz.

It’s good to have it back.

Arteta’s brave selection doesn’t pay off

Mikel Arteta made some big calls with his team selection prior to kick-off.

There were starts for Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah while there was no place in the starting eleven for Luiz and even the squad for Mesut Ozil.

Arteta has selected the likes of Saka and Nketiah regularly since his arrival as head coach but this felt like more of a statement.

When you wait 100 days to play a game of football and THAT happens 😢 # MCIARS pic.twitter.com/TnO6WgXlG8 – Goal (@goal) June 17, 2020

Could this be the way the Spaniard is going to go with Arsenal for the remainder of the season?

Making the decision to opt for a number of young and inexperienced players against the Champions could be a glimpse into the future of the Gunners.

We never got to see whether this approach was going to be successful tonight, much to do with the early injuries, the sending off and City’s clear quality.

Arsenal have been a team lacking in identity for a while, but it seems Arteta is clear about trying to determine a new one.