Juventus booked their place in the Coppa Italia final on away goals after a 0-0 draw with Milan on Friday night.

The 1-1 draw at San Siro in the first leg was enough for qualification in a disappointing affair, that did have some entertaining moments.

This is what we made of it…

Juve sleepwalk to Rome

It was very likely before this game that Juventus were going to book their place at the Stadio Olimpico.

Milan haven’t won in Turin in almost a decade and have just two wins over the Old Lady in the last eight years!

That run continued in an uninspiring affair, aside from the minute of madness early on that saw Juve miss a penalty and Milan reduced to 10 men.

If all matches have this kind of quality, we could be waiting a long time for calcium & # 039; s first goal after the restart…. – Daniella Matar (@DaniellaMatar) June 12, 2020

Context is key, of course, and we are aware that it wasn’t easy for either side to turn up after months without action and be expected to put on a show.

Juve never really got out of first gear and they didn’t have to against an uninspired Milan, whose task was made almost impossible after the red card.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Simon Kjaer did actually miss decent second half chances but we didn’t learn a whole lot about either side that we didn’t know already.

Yes, Milan went down to 10 men early doors. But this has been so timid. They’re essentially trailing 1-0. Go all out attack. What a pitiful way to go out – Patrick Kendrick (@patrickendrick) June 12, 2020

This Juventus side are much better than Milan, who seem to lack any kind of belief in these big games.

The shadow of the Berlusconi was still looms large over San Siro.

Rusty Ronaldo

It is just the first game after a lengthy absence but this wasn’t the Cristiano Ronaldo we were expecting.

When you are at his ridiculously elite level, the slightest missed touch in a game can bring out the social media critics.

So God forbid he miss a penalty, which in itself is a rare occurrence, and lead to anonymous legions on the internet quickly declaring him ‘finished’, ‘washed’ or ‘done’.

The last four penalties missed by Cristiano Ronaldo have all been in different years: ✘ November 2017 vs. Malaga

✘ June 2018 vs. Iran

✘ January 2019 vs. Chievo

✘ June 2020 vs. Milan It doesn & # 039; t happen often. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1Ui4WaxA12 – Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 12, 2020

In fact, his spot kick was very well struck and unlucky but there were other instances in the game which show he isn’t up to speed yet.

His shooting became a little desperate and he was beaten to the ball in a race by Alessio Romagnoli despite looking a clear favorite to get there.

There was even a point (three minutes before half-time so seek it out if you must) which we can’t recall seeing too often at all.

As the ball dropped out of the sky in the penalty box, the Portuguese icon when to head it – only to completely miss the ball and see it ricochet back up off him.

Losers gonna post videos of Ronaldo misjudging that header I bet. – Al (@ 91st_minute) June 12, 2020

Of course it isn’t cause for even the slightest of alarm bells. It was quite simply an off night and everyone has them.

You just rarely expect it from him – even at the age of 35!

Upping the Ante

There’s no doubt that Stefano Pioli will have wanted his side to come out all guns blazing and put it up to Juve.

But we’re not sure Ante Rebić had the right idea about it when he was sent off after just 17 minutes.

Milan’s sole attacking outlet was deservedly shown an instant red card for a reckless and extremely dangerous high kick to the face of Danilo which wouldn’t have looked out of place on the UFC’s new Fight Island home.

If you haven & # 039; t seen the Rebic red card I & # 039; ll give you a clue… 😅 #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/bXCpCt3iF2 – G.Pirlo FI (@GingerPirlo_FI) June 12, 2020

It was a shocker and considering he had been the lone striker, forced his side into playing with no real focal point in the final third.

Stupid it was but he isn’t the only Milan player who should take the brunt of this, although a fair portion must go his way.

Andrea Conti was fortunate to get away with a silly, if instinctive, handball in the box when Ronaldo erred from the spot.

First saw Paqueta live for Flamengo in 2018 and was convinced he didn & # 039; t work hard enough for Serie A or Europe. Nothing at Milan has changed my view. Goes beyond just a languid style of play. # CoppaItalia – Kev Pogorzelski (@RabbitRabbitOn) June 12, 2020

As for Lucas Paquetá, we are aware that there is much more to his struggles than on-field matters but this was another outing that was tough to watch.

He arrived hailed as the new Kaka but is looking more like another fellow compatriot, Rivaldo, during his spell at San Siro.