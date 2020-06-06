Borussia Dortmund closed the gap to Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga to seven points after a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

Emre Can’s finish from the edge of the box sealed the three points for Lucien Favre’s side.

Here are our main takeaways from the Signal Iduna Park…

Total football

Lucien Favre’s Dortmund are easy on the eye.

Their ability to create dangerous patterns of play and spring counter-attacks make them one of the most attractive teams to watch in the Bundesliga.

Should they be able to keep hold of Jadon Sancho to complement the likes of Julian Brandt, Erling Haaland and Axel Witsel then they are not far off challenging in Europe as well on the domestic front.

The link-up play between Sancho and Brandt which led to Emre Can’s goal was outstanding.

Emre Can finishes off a wonderful Dortmund move. It needed something special to unlock Hertha and that Sancho, Brandt, Can combo was exactly that.! #BVBBSC – Chris Williams (@ Chris78Williams) June 6, 2020

Can’s finish came in the 58th minute and until then it looked like Hertha were going to manage to frustrate the hosts.

Brandt, Sancho and Thorgan Hazard link up well as a fluid front three but lack substance without Haaland, who was missing this evening.

A lot of the neat moves would come unstuck with nobody in the middle to put them away.

This won’t be a problem when Haaland is fit but Favre may have to reconsider his plan B.

Dortmund win but title race nearly over

Dortmund are keeping up the fight but they look like they are finally going to run out of road.

Bayern Munich’s 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the day laid to rest any slight hopes of a slip-up which would open up the title race again.

Hansi Flick’s side sealed the league with the 1-0 win over Dortmund on May 26.

Borussia Dortmund are the first team to beat Hertha BSC since Bruno Labbadia took charge of the Berlin club. Job done. pic.twitter.com/cRbtbRLNun – Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 6, 2020

However, Dortmund have responded with two wins since that blow and should cement their place as runners-up.

Seven points remains the gap between the two sides with Bayern needing just two wins from their final four games to seal an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

Future looks bright for Hertha

The difference in Hertha under Bruno Labbadia is astounding.

This was Labbadia’s first defeat as manager of the club, but they still deserve to come out of the game with credit.

Hertha set up to frustrate and hold what they had and for a large portion of the match, were successful. It took a move of real beauty to break the threshold.

Only together can we kick racism not just out of football, but the world. Today, we kneel ✊🏾✊🏻✊ # NoToRacism #BlackLivesMatter #BVBBSC #hahohe pic.twitter.com/8Qw8WXb8hR – Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) June 6, 2020

Die Alte Dame were dangerous on the counter-attack and were unlucky not to go in front before Dortmund took the lead with Alexander Esswein flashing a shot just past the post.

There’s been little doubt over the quality of some of the Hertha players and now they are reaping the benefits of solid coaching.

A late charge for a Europa League spot might now be out of reach, although not impossible, but the confidence will be pouring ahead of next season.

With the likes of Matheus Cunha to come back into the side and Lucas Tousart joining the squad the summer, the future is bright for the capital city club.