Bayern Munich’s determined march towards the Bundesliga title shows no signs of slowing down.

Fortuna Düsseldorf were no match for the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena in a completely one-sided affair on Saturday evening.

This is what we made of it…

Utterly irresistible

Just a few short months ago, Bayern would have have 30 May circled on the calendar, albeit for much different reasons.

This was the day that the Champions League final should have taken place.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 43 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season. He & # 039; s now equalized his best personal best. pic.twitter.com/vNVsVCDqwd – Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 30, 2020

Thrashing Düsseldorf may be a decent consolation prize in the circumstances but we’re willing to bet that Hansi Flick’s men would have been involved in Istanbul tonight in an alternate universe.

They have been sensational since he took over. So much so that this side had a massive shot at lifting the trophy in Turkey and it isn’t hard to see why with the way they are playing.

Robert Lewandowski did as he always does and ended his wait for a first ever goal against Fortuna Düsseldorf, aided by the consistent conveyor belt of assists that is Thomas Müller.

7 & 18 – Following his seventh league assist for Robert Lewandowski this season, Thomas Müller is the first player to provide 18 assists in a single Bundesliga season since Emil Forsberg for RB Leipzig in 2016-17 (19). Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/S7G3gm4S8M – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2020

Benjamin Pavard got in on the act too for a Bayern side who completely suffocated the visitors with their crisp, possession play from start to finish.

Oh, and Alphonso Davies got a goal too. After all, you have to give him the obligatory praise after each game these days. He was faultless and fast once more.

Pavard perfect in both boxes

When the Bayern team was announced, much of the attention focused on Lucas Hernández’s return in defense for his first start since the end of February.

But it was a different Frenchman in the back four who stole the show for his performance.

With Hernández back and Niklas Süle also nearing a return, Pavard put in a display that shows he has no intention of relinquishing his starting berth, wherever it may be.

Benjamin Pavard has now been directly involved in 10 goals for Bayern in his first season: – 5 goals

– 5 assists pic.twitter.com/J4eqogA3jM – Ehson (@Bayern_mania) May 30, 2020

He gave Bayern the lead with a shot that was going wide and veered in with the aid of a deflection and added the second with a strong header from a corner.

The former Stuttgart man also impressed at the other end too though and on one of Düsseldorf’s rare forays into the Bayern box, only a perfect intervention from Pavard on the slide denied Erik Thommy a massive chance.

Robert Lewandowski makes it 3-0. He & # 039; s now scored against every single current Bundesliga club 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vjDe5srffG – Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 30, 2020

He is another Bayern star who is in some excellent form at the moment.

It is just a pity that his compatriot alongside him, Hernández, lasted just 45 minutes on his return before making way at the interval for another of the French contingent, Michael Cuisance.

Come on Kingsley

There was so much to be pleased about from a Bayern point of view after they eased to an eighth straight win that will go a long way to delivering an eighth straight title.

But one very small blot on the copybook that will be a little concerning is the form of Kingsley Coman.

He looks out of sorts at the moment and always seemed to be a yard off the pace.

Flick has done the impossible for Bayern but can you please train Coman to cross accurately 😭 – ً (@AlphonsoFCB) May 30, 2020

His performance featured some poor touches and overhit passes as well as a general inability to play his way out of the funk, as was also the case in midweek.

There were large spells where he was so anonymous and ineffective that you’d have been mistaken for thinking he wasn’t on the field at all.

The Frenchman is clearly the superior talent but Ivan Perišić must be sitting on the bench wondering what he has to do to earn a start ahead of him given his recent displays.