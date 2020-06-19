This week we have witnessed all kinds of news about the use of social networks, which have become a very important benchmark of communication that is sought at the moment, especially due to the migration that has existed to digital.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the importance of communication and how social networks have become key triggers to be able to stand out in this market.

Once these elements are highlighted, it is important to see how social networks have established themselves as a benchmark of great value, especially at a time when betting through these channels increasingly determines the success of brands.

TikTok investigated for poor security

Apps like TikTok and WeChat accumulate millions of downloads worldwide and this scope places them in the eye of the hurricane, due to the number of activities that take place within them. That is why it has drawn attention that the popularity that precedes them has filled them with problems, at least that has been warned by the Secretariat of the National Security Council of India, warning of security and privacy problems.

The dependency diagnosis warned that the companies that own these applications spy on their users, which implies serious security problems.

Facebook demand

Facebook has filed a lawsuit against a Spanish company by ensuring that it operates automation software to generate false interaction on social networks.

MGP25 Cyberint Services is the name of the company that has been accused by Facebook in Spanish courts of violating the data protection laws in that country with the automation activities it carries out such as distributing likes and false comments on profiles. from Instagram.

The action is carried out after the platform was warned of a cease and desist in the activity carried out by the platforms.

Tweets with voice

Twitter has released a new function of tweets with voice that becomes its new proposal with which it seeks to generate new content proposals, to improve interaction through social networks.

An element that we cannot lose sight of in this new Twitter proposal is that it bets on audio as a content option, now that this content format is so relevant in our activities today

That said, one aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how important it has become to be able to narrate content through stories.

