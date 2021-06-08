3 Netflix series ideal to kick off the summer | Instagram

On this occasion we will introduce you to some of the series of Netflix that will be released in June, which are undoubtedly ideal to start the summer And if you choose to stay home and not take any trips, you should continue reading.

As you can see, the month of June is the beginning of summer for almost everyone and even in the midst of the exceptional situation of contingency, it is the perfect time to rest and enjoy the weather.

In addition, it is also the season in which many of the best releases of the year arrive and among them, some of the best options in the catalog of Netflix series.

It should be noted that the streaming platform has placed special emphasis on the first days of summer having a great variety of options.

This is how the month of June begins on the channel with a wide selection of novelties in its extensive catalog.

From new seasons of subscriber favorites to early releases, the platform undoubtedly offers a wide variety of content.

‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’, June 4

Based on the comic of the same name by Jeff Lamire, the story follows the adventures of Gus, one of the survivors of a pandemic apocalypse.

But despite what you might imagine, this is not another sinister-tinged dystopian story of a terrifying future.

‘Lupine part 2’, June 11

The search for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini will be the central element of the new season of the series. Based on the books that chronicle the adventures of Arsène Lupine by Maurice Leblanc, the Netflix series was a success and its renewal a matter of time.

‘World’s Most Amazing Vacation Homes’, June 18

In this reality show, three travelers visit vacation rentals for all budgets in different parts of the world and share their valuable tips and tricks.