The designated hitter first appeared in the American League in 1973. An offensive spot that replaces the pitcher. It is expected that sometime in the near future, the MLB will be openly debated to be part of the lineup of the National League teams in 2020 and thus give it more dynamism.
If it happens, which National League players will benefit from the designated hitter in 2020? Here are 3 players who would like this role.
1. Marcell Ozuna – Atlanta Braves
In the presence of excellent defensive players on the team, Marcell Ozuna would be an ideal designated hitter and thus rotate regularly with his teammates for breaks. Atlanta has Ronald Acuña Jr., Ender Inciarte, Adam Duvall, Nick Markakis and Austin Riley, who also compete for a position in the outfield.
2. Kyle Schwarber – Chicago Cubs
Kyle Schwarber is the typical case of that good hitter who doesn’t want to see him with a glove in his hand. The Cubs have taken advantage of their connections, but have suffered greatly with their defensive follies. His bat would be better used from that role.
3. Joc Pederson – Los Angeles Dodgers
Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, and A.J. Pollock are shaping up to be the Dodgers’ everyday outfielders. In addition Chris Taylor and sometimes Enrique Hernández can do the work. And Joc Pederson? An effective hitter who took 36 balls in 2019 and also starred in one of the best plays does not have a guaranteed position. Being a designated hitter would be a blessing and extra on the club’s powerful offense.