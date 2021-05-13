3 myths parents believe about snacks for kids

It is a reality that one of the many things left by the coronavirus pandemic in children it is a drastic change in diet, which with a lack of physical activity could be a fatal combination.

Feeding the little ones in the house is one of the most important tasks that all moms and dads have. For many it is a challenge to get their children to eat fruits, vegetables and any other type of healthy food.

Nutrition experts always recommend, both in adults and children, to eat 5 meals a day, 3 of them strong (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and that they are accompanied by 2 snacks or snacks, which are advised should be light.

It is precisely at the snack when some parents try to introduce different fruits and vegetables to their children, that sometimes it is difficult for the little ones to eat with pleasure, so we adults try everything to try to achieve the goal, in the middle of some anger or frustrations.

If you find yourself or have experienced this situation, we leave you a small list of the beliefs that exist around snacks and that are not necessarily correct, according to the founder and CEO of Fresh Bellies, Saskia Sorrosa.

Myths about snacks for kids

1) Using sweet ingredients mixed with healthy food to fool picky eaters

According to pediatrician Mary Versfelt, in reality there are no fussy children, rather they are little ones who are not used to eating, so to speak, in an “adventurous” way, that is, they do not like to experience new things or flavors.

If you have one of them at home, Dr. Versfelt recommends introducing a new food by combining it with another that the child likes to eat, without requiring the use of sweets, since this will only do is that children always have a preference for foods with sugar.

2) If you don’t like something now, you will never eat it

The ideal is to introduce a wide variety of foods in the first years of the child’s life. In case you don’t like a snack, don’t give up, which means you have to keep trying to get him to try it later.

Some studies indicate that if we expose our children to the same flavors several times (10 or more), and in different environments, over time they better accept those same flavors. However, 1 in 4 parents draw premature conclusions about their child’s food preferences after only 2 or fewer exposures. Therefore, even if the child throws the plate on the ground the first day, it is important to give it a few days and try again.

It is also important to note that you should never force a child to eat something they reject. With practice comes familiarity, which ultimately leads to the formation of a healthy palate.

3) Snacks are bad for kids

Snacks are not bad in themselves, the truth is that there are many on the market that are not healthy. Generally, snacks for children have many added sugars as they are usually mini desserts, or they are made with ultra-processed foods, all with the intention of making them more palatable for infants.

But there are also very healthy options, made with fruits and vegetables that do not have any type of sugar or artificial ingredients.

