3 movies you should definitely watch after Black Widow

3 movies you should definitely see after Black Widow | Instagram

Today we will let you know some suggestions of movies for fans of Marvel And if you liked Black Widow so much, so keep reading for a great movie marathon tonight or in the next few days.

There is no doubt that it has been a long wait for Marvel fans, however, finally, Black Widow is both in theaters and on the platform of Disney +.

As you can see, this is Scarlett Johansson’s first solo Marvel movie and unfortunately it was delayed due to the health contingency.

And now that it’s out there, fans may still be hungry for similar movies, so we’ll mention them to you.

It is for that reason that we will mention some movie suggestions for fans looking for something online with the new Scarlett Johansson movie:

1

The Fugitive (1993)

Natasha Romanoff is on the run from the law in Black Widow. And few movies pull off that kind of story as well as the 1993 blockbuster The Fugitive.

In this film, Harrison Ford’s Dr. Richard Kimble must evade capture after being framed for the murder of his wife.

two

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

One of Johansson’s most frequent co-stars in the MCU is Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye.

While Renner doesn’t have a cameo in the new Marvel movie, he does headline this spinoff set within Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne universe.

3

Lucy (2014)

In the film, the actress plays a woman who develops supernatural powers after being injected with an experimental drug.

Writer-director Luc Besson’s film is certainly one that Johansson fans might be interested in.