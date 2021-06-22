3 months free with access to all books

On the occasion of Prime Day, and along with a barrage of offers in technology, connected home and smartphones, Amazon wants you to read, and a lot, this summer. The company has launched a very special offer that will allow you to spend the summer reading without paying a single euro.

In this way, if you are a member of Amazon Prime (you can subscribe for free), you can take advantage of the Kindle Unlimited offer offering three free months of service, as long as subscribe today.

In total there are 30 euros of savings and you can cancel it at any time. This means that you can have access to the entire Kindle catalog for three months totally free. What’s more you don’t have to have a Kindle reader, since the offer is also extendable to Amazon apps for iOS or Android.

This is an exclusive offer for Prime customers, like the rest of the Prime Day sales and promotions. Of course, it is very limited: offer expires today June 22, so if you want to take advantage of it you have a few hours left.

To access this offer you just have to enter in this link and you will have access to Kindle Unlimited for three months free:

Kindle Unlimited free: Prime members only

To be able to access all the Prime Day offers, it is mandatory to be a member of Amazon Prime. The subscription includes some associated benefits to make purchases on Amazon, in addition to access to the rest of the company’s services. You may sign up for Amazon Prime totally free (then € 3.99 / month) and you will have:

FREE 1 day shipping on more than a million products. Express shipping or FREE standard shipping on millions of products, for which the 1-day shipping option is not available. Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price. Free shipping with guaranteed delivery in the same day of the launch for thousands of products in pre-sale of cinema, TV series and video games among others.Priority Access to Amazon.com Flash Deals, 30 minutes before its start.

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, in addition to free shipping on Amazon and other advantages ..

Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. That is to say, you will be able to access the Prime advantages in the marketplace and, in addition, enjoy the rest of the advantages such as Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music. And priority access to all Prime Day offers.

