The relevance that Instagram has gained in recent years is not for less, therefore, more and more brands are deciding to adopt this social platform, however, not all do it in the most appropriate way, there are mistakes that continue to be made and that can affect the results or generate a bad experience. This time we will highlight some so you can avoid them.

According to MarketingProfs, these are the main mistakes that brands continue to make when using a social platform like Instagram:

Do not take followers to the company’s own platforms

This is an error that has developed due to the limited use of links within the platform, as you know, the link is only available in the profile biography, while access to links in the stories is limited to have at least 10,000 followers. Such a scenario is one that can lead companies to become frustrated and decide not to take advantage of the potential.

However, brands cannot rule out the engagement they already have with their communities, so it is necessary to use functions such as links in stories to take people to other sections, such as a landing page or the website of the company. company.

Use automation tools for followers

Currently, automation and Artificial Intelligence are taking over sections such as publication on social networks and bids in pay-per-click campaigns, however, they can also help increase the number of followers on Instagram or other social platforms; however, resorting to it is not recommended. As shared by the source, followers gained in this way are generally false and definitely not interested in interacting with the brand.

As it could be understood, brands not only want the number of followers on their accounts to be large, that number must represent customers or prospects who can buy and bring results to the company

In that sense, to resolve this error, brands should only focus on building a community organically with actions such as using industry hashtags, publishing regularly and interacting in other publications.

Publish only about the company

Finally, if your brand only talks about its products or services, it is misusing Instagram. Companies must be clear that this is an informal and relaxed social platform, not like LinkedIn. If all your posts are focused on driving followers to convert, the best thing to do is consider changing your strategy.

Brands have the option to post a variety of content, for example, they can post about their employees, trips, events, or even the office mascot. There are many examples of companies that already do this.

On Instagram, you should try to build relationships, not just offer the products to potential customers.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299