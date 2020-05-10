The number of children killed by a strange syndrome that could be related to the coronavirus in New York rises to three. The strange syndrome has already been detected in 73 children in New York. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the strange syndrome is caused by the coronavirus in New York.

Two young children and a teenager have died in New York state of a possible complication of the coronavirus that causes inflammation of blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported Saturday, the AP reported.

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease – a rare inflammatory condition in children – and toxic shock syndrome. Most are young children of primary school age.

Cuomo announced two more deaths a day after revealing the death of a 5-year-old boy Thursday at a New York City hospital. A 7-year-old Westchester County boy and a teenager from Suffolk County on Long Island also died. There is no evidence that the virus causes the mysterious syndrome.

The governor noted that the minors had tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies, but did not show the common symptoms of the virus at the time they were hospitalized.

“It is the last thing we need right now, with everything that is happening and with all the anxiety that we have, now that parents have to worry about whether or not their little one was infected,” Cuomo said in his daily briefing.

New York helps develop a national standard to identify and respond to the rare syndrome, at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he added.

Other children in different parts of the United States have been hospitalized for the condition, which has also been detected in Europe.

Doctors still believe that most children with COVID-19 have only mild symptoms.

At least 3,000 American children are diagnosed with Kawasaki disease each year. It is more common in boys younger than 6 years old and male.

Symptoms include prolonged fever, severe abdominal pain, and difficulty breathing.

NY Governor extends pandemic eviction moratorium

On the other hand, the governor of New York extended the moratorium on evictions related to the coronavirus outbreak two months ago.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had issued a moratorium that expired in June in March, but indicated that by extending it to August 20, it intends to reduce the anxiety of families affected by the closure of businesses amid the pandemic.

“It gives families a break,” Cuomo said at his briefing on Thursday.

The executive order also prohibits the application of fees for suspended payments and allows tenants to use their deposits as a form of payment, although they must pay it later.