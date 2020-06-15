Projections by eMarketer indicate that this year at least $ 384 billion will be invested worldwide in ads or digital campaigns. This figure tells us about the importance that this section has gained and highlights the importance of making resources work. Thinking about it, we return to some metrics that cannot be lost sight of within online marketing efforts so that resources bring the greatest possible benefits.

According to information highlighted by Busines2Community, these are the real metrics that should be measured within online marketing efforts:

Conversion rate

Every business with online marketing efforts should ask themselves if they are really doing something by not measuring conversion rate as part of their metrics.

Conversions have many forms, from visitors who become leads, people who schedule meetings from a chat, among others. These depend on the business models and the so-called service level agreement in which the collaborators attend. However, basic conversion rates, such as the ones below, put businesses on the best path to measure and scale their online marketing efforts.

Landing Pages

This is one of the metrics that can be considered critical when it comes to lead generation efforts.

The conversion of a landing page is a metric defined as the conversion of leads or the number of visitors who come to the site and become contacts when filling out the forms on a landing page.

These conversion rates determine how many leads can be generated with marketing efforts. But also, this metric will help you decide which offers to use when marketing through other channels.

Calls to Action

Finally, in online marketing, particularly inbound, consumers are expected to take the next step. Generally that step is that they click on the CTA or Call to Action.

To accurately measure the performance of a CTA, also known as a call to action, you must verify the CTA clickthrough rates or the percentage of people who clicked on this item. You need to track the performance of the CTAs and see which ones are gaining the best traction.

If it is identified that one is not performing well, it is possible to perform A / B tests and change the language or the location to see if this works.

