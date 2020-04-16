Motorcycling is a sensory ride that simply cannot be achieved in a car

Motorcycles are a form of transportation and are often used for extreme sports. There are many types of motorcycles and each has a different way of riding.

Learning to ride a motorcycle is not only learning how to make the motorcycle work, there are many tips and customs that you must learn to make the trip safer and reduce the risk of accidents.

If you are a new motorcyclist and you are in the learning process, it is best to do it with a small machine. Motorcycling is a sensory ride that simply cannot be reached on all four wheels.

Learning in a small machine gives you the advantages of a naturally light bike, making them easy to balance and ride. Its engines produce modest power, approximately 10-20 horsepower

Here we tell you three small machine bikes are excellent for beginners-

Triumph cub

The model T20 Cub At 199 cubic centimeters (cc) and a single cylinder, the British-built Cub became a serious competitive machine in its day.

It is reasonably easy to start and remarkably light, capable of producing up to 15 horsepower (hp). The power and light weight make this bike a very good option to learn and feel comfortable with the accelerator.

Honda 90

At around 200 pounds, the motorcycle also handles well, shifts and brakes smoothly, and generally features an oil-tight motor and reliable electrical systems.

At just 8hp, it barely accelerates up to 60 miles per hour (mph), which is a speed you can take advantage of to learn and feel comfortable riding a motorcycle.

Hodaka Ace 90

Powered by a simple 8-hp, 90cc two-stroke engine and weighing less than 190 pounds, the beautiful Hodaka was the gold standard p

***

It may interest you:

.