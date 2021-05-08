3 Layer Pop Smoke Braids for 2021 – Cosmo’s The Braid Up

What’s better than your standard braided look? Um, how about a three-layer braided look? On this week’s edition of The Braid Up, we’re giving you a Pop Smoke – inspired style that’s basically like your favorite cake (think: the more tiers, the better). Trust me: If you’re looking for a bit of variety with your protective styles, you’re going to absolutely love this look. The layers add the perfect amount of volume, and as with any feed-in style, there’s ample opportunity to play around with length and color. Peep the video above to see how New Jersey – based hairstylist Nastacia Crook-Brady brings this cute style to life.

Down to give this look a try? Keep these tips in mind to make the process a hundred times easier:

1. Don’t forget about edge control—It’s not just for styling your baby hairs! If you work with a non-flaky formula, you can use it to clean up your parts and neatly section off your hair.

Mizani Styling Edge Taming Gel

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel

Kristin Ess Style Defining Shine Pomade + Edge Control

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Edge Control

2. Make sure you have enough braiding hair. There’s nothing worse than running out of extensions midway through an appointment. Unless you’re down to make a quick beauty supply store run with half-braided hair (been there), try to stock up on your Kanekalon stash before you start your braiding process.

3. Keep your hair super hydrated. Maintaining your natural hair health is key — after all, the whole point of protective styles is to protect. Every morning, spritz some leave-in conditioner on your hair and scalp to help prevent breakage or dryness.

4. Smooth any unwanted flyaways. We don’t want them to distract from your final look. After the braiding is all said and done, grab some tiny scissors and tidy up any extra pieces of braiding hair sticking out.

Hair: Nastacia Crook-Brady

