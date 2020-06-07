June 7, 2020 | 5:00 am

Editor’s Note: This article is for informational purposes only and does not represent an investment recommendation by THE CEO.

By Haris Anwar

Despite the world preparing for a long and deep recession and unprecedented levels of unemployment, US stocks, measured by the index, have shot up two consecutive months after plummeting in February and March.

But despite this investor optimism, the economic outlook is far from rosy. COVID-19 continues to kill thousands of people around the world every day, there is still no vaccine, and mandatory rules of social distancing along with closed businesses that may or may not reopen are contributing to what is expected to be a recession. severe.

In this highly uncertain environment, where market risks are intensifying, it makes sense to add security to the investment portfolio by purchasing high-quality, large-cap, and low-risk stocks that tend to stand out in their performance during the slowdown in the market cycle.

With this in mind, we have selected the following three actions that should continue to make a profit even during an economic downturn.

1. McDonald’s (NYSE 🙂

On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a good time to look favorably on the world’s largest fast-food chain, McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD). Many consumers are still confined and the economy is still in freeze mode. But history tells us that MCD stocks are a good recession-proof option.

The fast food chain has delivered one of the best performances of the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009 and appears to be on the verge of repeating that achievement. According to the stock market research firm Baird:

“McDonald’s appears to be highly liquid to support its franchisees suffering from short-term sales and cash flow problems, and history suggests that the McDonald’s brand includes recession-resistant qualities that should allow better than average fundamental performance in the second half of 2020 and in 2021 ”.

Another important factor that makes McDonald’s a good long-term option is the stability of its dividends. The company has raised its pay each year since 1976, when it began paying dividends. He currently pays a quarterly dividend of $ 1.25 per share, which translates to an annual dividend yield of 2.65%.

After some recovery in the past two months, the shares of the Chicago-based company continue to accumulate losses of around 10% since their pre-epidemic highs. On Friday they closed at $ 197.16. This weakening provides a good entry for long-term investors who are waiting.

2. Walmart (NYSE 🙂

One way to position a portfolio to work better in difficult market times is to include companies that produce or sell products and services that are crucial to daily life. Giant retail companies like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) fit this profile well.

This built-in protection makes the shares of the world’s largest physical retail store a recession-proof option. With a beta of just 0.43 (riskier stocks have a higher, closer, or even above 1 beta), Walmart’s are one of the safest megacapitalization stocks available.

After hitting all-time highs at around $ 133 in mid-April, Walmart has lost some steam in recent weeks. On Friday they closed at $ 121.56, up 3% in annual terms

The growing success of its hybrid retail model, in which its huge network of stores and its online presence come together to create a superior shopping experience for customers, is evident from the company’s latest earnings reports.

Walmart’s strong dividend is an added benefit. It makes your stocks a good option in times of skinny and fat cows on the market. The company has an impressive track record when it comes to returning cash to its investors.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced a 4% increase in its dividend, bringing the payment to $ 0.54 per quarterly share, for a 1.75% return. With this increase, Walmart has increased its payment each year for the past 46 years. Regularly increasing payments provides good coverage and protects the value of your investment from erosion by inflationary pressures.

3. Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂

In the tech space, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a robust recession-proof stock to consider. Unlike some of its industry counterparts, Microsoft is in a much better position to withstand a deterioration in economic forecasts, evidently due to the current trend of confinement.

Confinement on a global scale has forced millions of people to work from home, leading to increased demand for the tech giant’s offerings, including cloud computing and games.

“With the impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of our work and our lives, we have seen two years of digital transformation in two months,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told analysts during the company’s teleconference. in April.

The health crisis has fueled demand for Microsoft services, such as its workplace collaboration software suite, equipment including video calling and messaging features. It now has 75 million daily active users, more than double the number it had in early March.

In addition to this entrepreneurial strength during the pandemic, Microsoft also pays a solid dividend. On this particular metric, Microsoft has an excellent track record. Since 2004, when he started paying dividends, the company’s pay has increased by more than 400%.

Continued dividend growth has been supported by a low 32% payout ratio and strong underlying companies. Currently, Microsoft’s annual dividend produces 1.12%, which translates to a quarterly payment of $ 0.51 per share.

During market recessions, companies that pay regular dividends are generally in a much better position to withstand selling pressure than those that don’t.

Dividend-paying stocks are also less volatile in bear markets, as investors aren’t as likely to divest from the recurring fixed income they provide.

Note 3 large-cap stocks that will emerge gracefully from the coronavirus first appeared on Investing.com