3 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin tavern shooting

Three people were killed and two seriously injured in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday morning, sheriff officials said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the suspect in the Somers House Tavern shooting in Kenosha County is still at large, but he believes the public is not in danger.

“We think our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Beth said during a news conference Sunday morning. He asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department. Kenosha is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

The suspect had been asked to leave the bar, but returned and opened fire. Beth said shots were fired in and out of the bar, which she described as “very busy” at the time. It left open the possibility that there was more than one suspect. He said he believed at least one pistol had been used.

President Joe Biden presented, this Thursday, a series of measures to combat armed violence in the country. The president left the answers to the Department of Justice to deal with what he called a national “epidemic.” Reports Jorge Agobian of the Voice of America.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. Beth said two people died at the scene. The third person got into a car with two other people, who moments later stopped a police vehicle. The officer took the victim to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead, Beth said.

The two people who were shot and injured were taken to hospitals in the area. There may be more people with less serious injuries and the sheriff’s department has contacted local hospitals to find them, Beth said.

He said investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the scene. The tavern installed video cameras a couple of years ago, Beth said, but she didn’t know if the surveillance video is from the business.

Sgt. David Wright, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, said authorities are gathering evidence and are awaiting “advice and other information” before releasing further details.

A man who lives near the bar, Peter Ploskee, told WLS-TV that he heard gunshots, looked out a window and saw “people running from the bar in all directions.”

“It was just chaos,” he said. “People just run, people scream.”

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called it a “senseless tragedy” and said he and his wife are “thinking of the affected families and loved ones and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and deal with another tragic incident of armed violence ”.

It was the latest in a recent series of shootings across the country, including the murder of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed in a shooting at an office in California, eight people were shot to death at massage shops in the Atlanta area, and 10 were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

The nearby town of Kenosha was the scene of serious disturbances last summer, after police shot a young black man, Jacob Blake, paralyzing him. A white Illinois teenager was accused of shooting two people to death during the Kenosha protests. Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch is charged with murder and attempted murder in the Aug. 25 shootings. He pleaded not guilty and says he shot in self-defense.