On Tuesday, May 5, the United Kingdom surpassed Italy as the European nation with the most deaths from coronavirus and became the second in the world, behind the United States.

British government figures point out that there have already been 29,427 confirmed deaths from covid-19, a figure described by British Chancellor Dominic Raab as a “great tragedy”.

In Italy the death toll reached 29,315 this Tuesday.

The death toll in the UK is even higher if we take as reference the data from the Office for National Statistics, which includes not only confirmed cases of coronavirus but also suspect cases. In this case, the deceased exceed 32,000.

The British government has rejected comparing the death toll between countries on the grounds that they are not accurate estimates.

Each country measures deaths in a different way, so comparing them to each other is a largely unsuccessful exercise," said British government medical adviser Chris Whitty.

How did the UK get here?

At BBC Mundo we offer you some clues to understand what could go wrong.

As has happened in other countries, the British government was no exception in underestimating the threat of the coronavirus and reacting late, several experts warn.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not attend the first Cobra emergency meetings to discuss the strategy to be followed, and when he did so for the first time, on March 2, the UK was already registering dozens of confirmed cases and the virus seemed to be spreading length and width of the country.

"I think, from the first days of February, if not the end of January, it was obvious that this infection was going to be very serious and it was going to affect more than just Asia," Jeremy Farrar, an adviser to the British government and an infectious disease specialist, recently told the BBC.

“I think it was very clear that this was going to be an unprecedented event.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was absent from the first emergency meetings on the coronavirus.

On February 21, when the virus had already claimed thousands of lives in China and was starting to spread rapidly in Italy, the British government decided to keep the threat level as "moderate".

Back then, Johnson probably did not imagine that he would become one of the millions infected with the coronavirus himself and even spend days in intensive care.

Unlike the rest of Europe, the United Kingdom decreed its quarantine when the virus had been infecting its local population for more than a month.

For a time, the British government’s strategy against the coronavirus pandemic was based on mitigation and “immunization of the herd,” Downing Street aides said.

This occurs when a large number of people are protected against a certain virus, either through vaccination or because the infection has already reached so many people that the virus no longer finds people to infect.

The UK response to the crisis was delayed.

But much of the British scientific community did not support this strategy.

A group of 229 scientists said at the time that the conservative leader's position would represent additional pressure for the British health service and put it in danger of more lives being lost.

“Many more families are going to lose their loved ones prematurely,” Johnson said March 12, pointing out that his government’s goal was to control the spread of the virus, but without completely stopping it.

The prime minister argued that if they managed to delay the peak of the pandemic, the NHS (British public health service) could cope with the virus more effectively as the weather improved: in summer there would be fewer people in hospitals suffering from common respiratory illnesses and more beds available.

Thereafter, Johnson began to speak of “suppression” rather than mitigation.

His government finally decided to close the country’s businesses and confine its population on March 23, several days and weeks after France, Spain and Italy, among other European nations.

According to several experts told the BBC, the criteria for doing the tests is another factor that may have influenced the high death toll.

Protective medical materials are in short supply in the UK.

And the UK has tested coronavirus for people who are sick enough to be hospitalized, which can make the death rate seem much higher than in a country with a larger testing program.

As in many countries, several British doctors and health personnel have also reported a lack of equipment and medicines to deal with the pandemic.

The weight of demography

Beyond the possible errors and the measures that have caused controversy, to assess the impact of the coronavirus in a country, it is important to take into account factors such as its population or its density.

An estimated 275 people per square kilometer live there, making it more vulnerable to the virus.

And the most populous part of the United Kingdom is London, the largest and most global city in Europe.

London still maintains quarantine measures, although less stringent than in Spain and Italy.

There are other factors, such as the age of the population, that should also be taken into account.

In the UK, in the week until April 24, we know that the coronavirus killed:

4 per 100,000 people under 75 75 per 100,000 of the group 75-84242 per 100,000 people over 85

Excess mortality

The British government defends that to know the real number of deaths, not only in the United Kingdom, but in all the countries affected by the coronavirus, it will be necessary to wait for the “excess mortality” registered in the months of the pandemic.

“Excess mortality occurs when, in a given week or period, the number of deaths from any cause exceeds the average of deaths from previous years in the same reference period,” David Leon, professor at the School, told BBC Mundo of Hygiene and Epidemiology of London.

“For example, you collect the number of deaths from any cause produced in a country in the previous week. Then you compare it with the average of deaths that occurred in the same week in previous years. If the figure is higher than the average, to that difference it is called excess mortality, “said the expert.

Based on excess mortality, countries make estimates of what the normal annual number of deaths is. This way they can better assess the impact of events such as a cold or heat wave and epidemics, for example.

To know its reach in the United Kingdom, and also in the rest of the world, it may take months or even years.

