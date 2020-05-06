On Tuesday, May 5, the United Kingdom surpassed Italy as the European nation with the most deaths from coronavirus and became the second in the world, behind the United States.

British government figures point out that there have already been 29,427 confirmed deaths from covid-19, a figure described by British Chancellor Dominic Raab as a “great tragedy.”

In Italy the death toll reached 29,315 this Tuesday.

The death toll in the UK is even higher (over 32,000) if you take the data from the Office for National Statistics, which includes not only confirmed cases of coronavirus but also suspects.

The British government has rejected comparing the death figures between countries, considering that they are not accurate calculations since not all governments register the number of deaths in the same way.

«Each country measures deaths in a different way, so comparing them to each other is a largely unsuccessful exercise“Said British government medical adviser Chris Whitty.

How did the UK get here?

At BBC Mundo we offer you some clues to understand what could go wrong.

1. The reaction time

As has happened in other countries, the British government was no exception in underestimating the threat of the coronavirus and reacting late, several experts warn.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not attend the first Cobra emergency meetings to discuss the strategy to be followed, and when he did so for the first time, on March 2, the UK was already registering dozens of confirmed cases and the virus seemed to be spreading length and width of the country.

“I think that from the first days of February, if not the end of January, it was obvious that this infection was going to be very serious and it was going to affect more than just Asia, ”Jeremy Farrar, an adviser to the British government and an infectious disease specialist, recently told the BBC.

“I think it was very clear that this was going to be an unprecedented event.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was absent from the first emergency meetings on the coronavirus.

On February 21, when the virus had already claimed thousands of lives in China and was beginning to spread rapidly in Italy, the British government decided to maintain the threat level as “moderate«.

Back then, Johnson probably did not imagine that he would become one of the millions infected with the coronavirus himself and even spend days in intensive care.

2. The questioned strategies

Unlike the rest of Europe, the United Kingdom decreed its quarantine when the virus had been infecting its local population for more than a month.

For a time, the British government’s strategy against the coronavirus pandemic was based on mitigation and “immunization of the herd,” Downing Street aides said.

This occurs when a large number of people are protected against a certain virus, either through vaccination or because the infection has already reached so many people that the virus no longer finds people to infect.

.The UK’s response to the crisis was delayed.

But much of the British scientific community did not support this strategy.

A group of 229 scientists said at the time that the conservative leader’s posture would put additional pressure on the British health service and endanger «more lives of lace I will needace«.

“Many more families are going to lose their loved ones prematurely,” Johnson said on March 12, stating that his government’s goal was to control the spread of the virus, but without completely stopping it.

The prime minister argued that if they managed to delay the peak of the pandemic, the NHS (British public health service) could cope with the virus more effectively as the weather improved: in summer there would be fewer people in hospitals suffering from common respiratory illnesses and more beds available.

However, a mathematical model from Imperial College London warned that more than a quarter of a million people could die because of the coronavirus if the government did not change its strategy.

Thereafter, Johnson began to speak of “suppression” rather than mitigation.

His government finally decided to close the country’s businesses and confine its population on March 23, several days and weeks after France, Spain and Italy, among other European nations.

3. Criteria for testing and problems with medical equipment

Until May 5, the United Kingdom had carried out over a million tests for coronavirus (Italy, which took more aggressive measures before had more than two million) and although the number is high, it is much less than other countries with smaller populations.

According to several experts told the BBC, the criteria for doing the tests is another factor that may have influenced the high death toll.

.Medical protective materials are in short supply in the UK.

And the UK has tested coronavirus for people who are sick enough to be hospitalized, which can make the death rate seem much higher than in a country with a larger testing program.

As in many countries, several British doctors and health personnel have also reported a lack of equipment and medicines to deal with the pandemic.

According to those complaints, hospitals across the country failed to get supplies on time of essential equipment and tests to deal with the pandemic due to the government’s delay in reacting.