3 keys to the law on the right to vote in the Senate



Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader.

Photo: Win McNamee / .

The unfounded accusations of electoral fraud, promoted by the former president Donald trump, reinforced the plans of entities governed by Republicans to promote local laws that restrict the way of voting, particularly those with which the former president accused that fraud was committed, such as voting by mail.

Experts on electoral rights have warned about the increase of this type of norms whose battle could be minimized with a federal reform, such as the For the People Act 2021, supported by the president Joe biden.

The debate on voting rights and the organization of electoral processes is also under discussion in the Supreme Court, where two Arizona laws are reviewed, but progressives believe that the conservative judges of the High Court could prevail by having 6-3 of the votes.

1. His passage in the Chamber

Although it did not have a simple advance, on March 3, The bill was approved in the House of Representatives, where it was stressed that this would improve campaign finance laws and seek to strengthen voting rights, through the creation of an automatic voter registry and the expansion of access to early and absentee voting.

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Steny Hoyer (Maryland) defended the proposal at the time, citing efforts by Republicans to “make it difficult for the people to vote.”

The voting of the norm was closed with 220 votes in favor against 210 against and two absences.

2. The problem in the Senate

The bill faces an intense division among Democrats, complicating its passage and the attempt to convince some Republicans, who generally maintain their position against it.

The minority leader Chuck schumer (New York) announced that the vote on Tuesday was for a process that would allow the project to be discussed, not approved.

“It is not a vote on this bill or that bill. It is a vote on whether the Senate should simply debate the issue of the right to vote, the crucial issue of the right to vote in this country, “he told reporters.

One of the key senators is the Democrat Joe manchin (West Virginia), who has opposed the project considering that it is not bipartisan, but will impact the democratic process throughout the country.

However, Manchin has discussed the issue with leaders of his caucus and President Biden himself and although it seems that he has relaxed his position, there is a list of topics to discuss, such as partisan manipulation or ‘gerrymandering’, as well as early voting and voter identification.

The pressure to pass the rule is so that it can be applied in the 2022 midterm election, when states are expected to face greater challenges over organizing and counting votes, following conspiracy theories by former President Biden and his allies on voter fraud in 2020, complaints that were dismissed in various courts for lack of evidence.

The minority leader, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) has made clear its position against the law, to ensure this Tuesday that control of electoral processes must be maintained in the entities.

3. Biden presses

President Biden is one of those most interested in getting the legislation passed and has kept up with the debate.

This Tuesday he even published a tweet urging the Senate to approve the bill and send it soon to his desk to sign it, considering that democracy “was in danger,” as he has mentioned in other speeches.

“We cannot sit idly by while democracy is in danger, here in the United StatesHe tweeted. “We need to protect the sacred right to vote and ensure that ‘We the People’ elect our leaders, the foundation on which our democracy rests. We urgently need the Law for the People ”.

The White House, through the Office of Management and Budget, indicated that the federal government supports S.1, repeating President Biden’s speech that democracy was in danger.

“The right to vote, a sacred right in this country, is being attacked with an intensity and aggressiveness that we have not seen in a long time.“, He assures.

The message takes up the events of January 6, 2021, when an armed mob – supporters of former President Trump – opposed the certification of the election and they violently entered the Capitol.

Among the arguments that he points to as an advantage are:

>> Strengthen redistricting to restrict partisan manipulation.

>> It would expand the tools for the Department of Justice to enforce the voting rights of all Americans regardless of race or ethnicity.

>> It would reform the campaign finance system with greater transparency.

>> It would establish stricter ethical rules for the three branches of government.

Progress in republican entities on laws that restrict voting is also mentioned, which is why senators are urged to endorse the bill.

“The Administration applauds the efforts in the Senate to incorporate comments that improve and strengthen the bill and would facilitate the implementation of its reforms by the states,” he says.