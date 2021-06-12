3 keys to prioritizing mental health in companies

Burnout is one of the biggest concerns in the corporate world. However, many leaders and entrepreneurs mistakenly think that giving relevance to the mental health of employees and collaborators could be an obstacle to the achievement of business objectives.

This false belief is based on the paradigm of thinking that taking care of psychological well-being implies lowering performance, since people would stop working hard, that what is truly important is to achieve the goals set and that; In any case, if people decide to leave the company, it is because they did not follow the organizational culture.

Having these kinds of perspectives will only exhaust an entire staff. He is selfish and far from helping, what he will do is delay the goals set because an employee exhausted by stress will never be able to perform well.

Measure the results and review the time invested to achieve it: We must understand that working longer hours does not imply doing better or being more productive. Who works more is not exactly a better employee, but someone who does not know how to manage their time.

Having this short view of performance at work will only make you become the mouse that runs in the wheel – try as you may, you will not move forward.

Let employees manage their time and ways of working:We are all different, with different responsibilities outside of our work environment. Maybe what works for me doesn’t work for you. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is to be flexible and understanding when faced with the individual scenarios of each person.

I insist: more than the time invested and the ways of working of each one, what we must observe is the final achievement of objectives. That is what really counts.

Cultivate corporate happiness: Organizations must promote team dynamics that promote the well-being of people, and that are anchored in a culture of collective understanding and flexibility.

Mental health should be more than a challenge that concerns human resources departments, as it should become the main lever of the corporate objectives and business practices of the company.

Let us be aware of the great problem posed by work stress, which causes millions in losses for companies. Taking responsibility for the common good is the key to a more empathetic world.

