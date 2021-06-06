3 Keys to a Fourth Stimulus Check and Biden’s Economic Package in Congress



President Biden’s infrastructure plan has broad American backing.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

The distribution of a fourth stimulus check, including monthly payments of up to $ 2,000 per person, has been in the public imagination for almost two months, but neither Congress nor the White House has promoted an extra economic aid similar to that approved. with the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The narrative that there should be new aid is fueled because more than 80 Democratic congressmen sent letters to the president Joe biden to support extra aid to the Americans, but the president has ignored the requests and only the spokesperson Jen psaki He said last April that it would depend on the congressmen, but he warned that such payments “are not free.”

1. Why is the debate going on?

On May 17, a group of seven representatives sent a new letter to President Biden asking for unemployment insurance to be extended, which ends in September, as well as asking him to support two additional stimulus checks.

The letter was promoted by the representative Jimmy Gomez (California) and signed by six other members of the Ways and Means Committee of the House of Representatives, but without the endorsement of the president of the same, Richard Neal (Massachusetts) or some other high-ranking member of the House.

Congressional staff have told this newspaper that there is no concrete plan to promote a new stimulus check, although they acknowledge that the issue is addressed as “a rumor.”

To this intention is added that the Change.org petition for new financial aid has added 2.6 million signatures, although it was initiated before the ARP was approved by the owner of a restaurant in Denver, Stephanie bonin, who highlights the difficulties that his business and many others have faced as a result of business closures.

In May, the White House distributed the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RFF), a $ 28.6 billion program for restaurants, bars, food trucks and other establishments, such as Bonin’s.

2. The arguments

The congressmen’s letters to Biden cite various economic reports on how extra help to families can improve living conditions and re-boost the market, but highlights the analysis “How Extra Cash Payments Would Reduce Poverty” by the Tax Policy Center , which indicates that the two additional stimulus checks would not be for everyone, but for those with low incomes, which would help lift some 28 million people out of poverty.

“If Congress wanted to further reduce poverty or provide additional resources more broadly, the additional payments could do it,” say the authors. Elaine maag Y Kevin Werner.

They add that the additional payments of $ 1,400 would have other levels of eligibility, plus fewer people would receive it by phasing out who would qualify, considering their income.

“We modeled two options for additional payments of $ 1,400. One would start phasing out at lower income levels, what we call the faster removal pay. This payment would provide targeted relief for people with slightly lower incomes and would include all people, rather than just citizens, ”they say. “The other payment option we modeled would replicate the ARP payment thresholds and limit eligibility to citizens.”

The Latino community would be the most benefitedAs its poverty rate would drop from 13.3 percent to 9 percent, but a fifth payment that figure would plummet to 6.3 percent.

3. The president’s plan

The Biden Administration has recognized the need to reduce poverty, especially in black and Latino communities, but has no intention of a fourth stimulus check, as it focuses on a multi-year project of almost $ 4 billion dollars divided into two parts, the American Jobs Plan and the Plan for American Families.

The leaders of Congress, Nancy pelosi (California), Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Chuck schumer (New York), Majority Leader in the Senate, are discussing how to pass those proposals in a bipartisan way, just as the president wants, but Republicans are reluctant to increase the corporate tax and rate for those who earn more than $ 400,000 annually.

Biden’s infrastructure proposal focuses on creating well-paying and unionized jobs, while improving roads, airports, bridges, the potable water distribution system and internet facilities.

The plan for families contemplates several direct supports, being the Child Tax Credit the most important, since would send 88 percent of American children up to $ 3,600, but it also integrates supports for parents with very low income despite having more than one job, as well as childcare assistance.

To these two priorities is added the pressure to pass immigration reform, which would be considered in the economic package if it is approved under the Reconciliation rule, according to the representative Raul Ruiz (California).